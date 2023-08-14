The summer holidays are not over yet, what is striking is that many people go on holiday with a caravan or camper.

Going on vacation starts with the anticipation. Planning your trip, actually booking it, packing your suitcase, the journey to it and so on. If you go with a caravan or motorhome, it will take even longer. You have to remove the colossus from the storage, clean it, pack it. Just to name a few. But we take it for granted: in the past five years, the number of caravans and motorhomes has increased by 21 percent we read in the Telegraph.

On holiday with the caravan or motorhome

It used to have a bad image. Bit shabby to go on holiday with such a thing, nowadays that is different. The rut cabins are luxurious and fully equipped. So everyone would like to have one. Well, almost everyone, because some holidaymakers still swear by all-inclusive flying holidays.

New figures from the European umbrella organization of caravan and motorhome manufacturers (ECF) show that 1.1 million units have been added in the past five years. In Europe huh. Our fellow Europeans are therefore increasingly keen to stay on a campsite.

Numbers

In 2022, there were 6.3 million caravans and motorhomes on our continent. Five years earlier, there were only 5.2 million. So quite an increase. The ratio between caravans and motorhomes is 56 to 44 percent. The camper is on the rise, so you see them more and more on the campsite.

We Dutch are more fans of the caravan. Yes, the camper is also on the rise with us, but the caravan remains a clear favorite. In our country there are 424,000 caravans and 180,000 campers.

Popular

I do understand it. Camping is especially ideal with children. You take your own mess with you and set up your own hut in a beautiful country. Kids have made friends so much and that’s why you can finally finish reading that book. Leo Diepemaat of the Dutch branch organization Kampeer en Caravan Industrie (KCI) also says that: people want to decide for themselves and be completely free to celebrate their holiday. Growth also received a boost during the corona pandemic. Then everyone wanted to leave, no matter how.

And many people like it and therefore stay camping. Caravans and motorhomes are still selling well, but the market has cooled down a bit. The campsites are also packed and you have to be on time to reserve your spot. But hey, that’s part of the fun. Tip: reserve your spot as soon as possible. Maybe even right after your holiday, so you still have some choices.

Photo: thick Mercedes GLS600 Maybach with rut cabin, spotted by @jeroen797

