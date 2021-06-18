From her home in San Salvador de Jujuy, where she is under house arrest, Milagro Sala continues giving orders to the militants of the Tupac Amaru group, which resists the creation of a school in the Campo Verde neighborhood in the northern province of the country.

This is demonstrated in an audio that you accessed Clarion, which is included within a listen processed by the Supreme Court of Justice, and in which the Jujuy leader, aligned with Kirchnerism and confronted with the provincial governor Gerardo Morales, talks with one of its political operators in the area and promotes a camp in the place, to avoid an eventual eviction. The day after, numerous policemen were injured after attacks received by those attending the demonstration.

At the beginning of March the decision of the Morales government to create 258 schools throughout the province, including one in the Campo Verde neighborhood. In the place where the educational center is being built a soccer field worked, which was the axis of the protest because locals and leaders of the Tupac Amaru sought to preserve it, above the building of the school.

The talk in which Sala is heard speaking refers to that moment. In it, the leader Tupac Amaru speaks with Héctor Hugo Huespe, a lawyer and activist from Jujuy who responds politically to Sala, and who was part of the call to reject the measure of the Jujuy government.

Milagro Sala, leader of the Tupac Amaru, is serving house arrest in Jujuy, for a 13-year sentence.

“I’m not from Milagro Sala, I’m from Campo Verde”

“Tell the neighbors to go tonight, everyone to go there before the gray hair arrives, so they can’t get them out tomorrow,” Sala tells Huespe about the demonstration that they were going to make the area a group that they would seek to pass off as “self-convened.” “They are already there, in vigil, since Friday camping,” Huespe responds.

The reference Tupac Amaru continues with her sayings and asks: “Tell them to make posters that say ‘I’m not from Cejas, I’m not from Milagro Sala, I’m not from Huespe, I’m from Campo Verde’ “. “From one”, says Huespe, who tells him “it is clear who is the opposition and who is not, right?”

Sala nods and mentions Alejandra Cejas, a provincial deputy in Jujuy for the Frente de Todos. The intention, of course, was to promote the demonstration but without linking itself to its promoters.

After that, at the end of the audio, Huespe asks Sala, however, “if colleagues can come tomorrow, it will be good. take them just in case. ”

Huespe is one of the people with whom Sala has the greatest bond, to the point that he has periodically visited her home, located on Gordaliza Street in the Cuyaya neighborhood, where she is under house arrest, within the framework of a 13-year sentence for illicit association in the “pibes villeros” case, which was ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice last February.



Héctor Hugo Huespe, leader of the Tupac Amaru, in the registry of visits to Sala’s home.

In parallel, this Thursday she was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for an escrache carried out against Morales in 2009, when the current governor was a national senator for the UCR.

As stated in the record of visits to the domicile of the room accessed by this newspaperHuespe went to Sala’s home four times, between February 10 and March 8 of this year. Cejas also visited the leader Tupac Amaru, six times, between February 8 and 25. Néstor Martiarena and Martín Palmieri are the other leaders who went to see her during that period.

After that dialogue, local sources assure, the Police sought to evacuate the area and was attacked by militants they were camping out to avoid building the school. There were several images of police officers beaten and injured after those clashes.



One of the policemen attacked during the encampment of the property where the school is built.

Stones against the school

When Morales attended the ceremony in which the construction of Secondary School No. 39 began three months ago, he was questioned by militants who attended and demanded the continuity of the soccer field. The governor recalled that the previous time he went to Campo Verde he received “stones from a few” and he said that “the school is going to be progress for the neighborhood.”

“I don’t know what they are thinking; between a field and education, a school …, they have to modify their structure of values“, he maintained and asked the neighbors” not to let themselves be used by the few who do business on this field. ”

Provincial executive sources assure thatand in addition to that court there are three other equal in the area, where young people can participate in sports activities for free. And that it is central for the province to be able to advance in the construction of the school there for the better educational development of the young people in the area.