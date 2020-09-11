The fire completely destroyed the Moria camp, where 12,000 people lived. Most of the refugees fled. Those who remain look for something to survive in the ashes despite growing hostility from the villagers.

A huge scene of desolation in black and gray, like a landscape at the end of the world. Nothing remains of Moria camp, except barbed wire, two days after the fire that destroyed the site where 12,000 people lived. All the migrants fled except for a group of Somalis who took refuge under some trees. Mohamed remembers that terrible night: “It was a huge fire that took in every corner of the camp. People were screaming, they were fleeing their tents.”

What we saw was hellfire. You couldn’t even see the sky.Mohammed, refugee from Moria campto franceinfo

The containers where the migrants could shelter, the tents, the huts where the migrants had improvised schools or tea rooms, everything is charred. The blackened skeletons of the olive trees curse the sky and that smell of ash. The fire is still smoldering where thousands of refugees have crowded together in the greatest promiscuity. Only the incessant roar of helicopters which extinguishes the last fires breaks the silence.

The Lesbos refugee camp (Greece), destroyed by fire on Wednesday 9 September. (MARIE PIERRE VEROT / RADIO FRANCE)

Some, like Hussein, were able to save their identity papers, the most precious possession, but nothing for shelter. Nothing to eat either. “Everyone doesn’t care about us. We’ve been here for two days.”

There is nothing to eat, no organization is there. Even the police don’t care about us.Hussein, refugee from Moriato franceinfo

“You see, we’re trying to go into the ruins looking for things that wouldn’t have burned down, Hussein tells us. And we try to cook something because there is nothing, no food, no water, nothing. “ He was able to recover a vague charred stove, find a few packets of rice in a miraculously preserved container. No sooner had he started to heat a little water when two angry Greeks called out to him to stop. “No kitchen, no stove!”

The exodus of migrants from the Moria camps on the Greek island of Lesbos, Thursday, September 10, 2020 (MARIE PIERRE VEROT / RADIO FRANCE)

The other refugees started a great exodus by the thousands. On the roads are endless lines of women with their babies, of men clutching a thin bundle or pushing carts of children carrying water cisterns larger than themselves. There are also old men, like this old lady, the emaciated face, bent over, who can not move any more and that her son tries to install on a bicycle. Images of the misery of our time.

