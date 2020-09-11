The hearth fully destroyed the Moria camp, the place 12,000 individuals lived. Many of the refugees fled. Those that stay search for one thing to outlive within the ashes regardless of rising hostility from the villagers.

An enormous scene of desolation in black and grey, like a panorama on the finish of the world. Nothing stays of Moria camp, besides barbed wire, two days after the hearth that destroyed the location the place 12,000 individuals lived. All of the migrants fled aside from a bunch of Somalis who took refuge underneath some bushes. Mohamed remembers that horrible evening: “It was an enormous fireplace that took in each nook of the camp. Folks had been screaming, they had been fleeing their tents.”

What we noticed was hellfire. You could not even see the sky.Mohammed, refugee from Moria campto franceinfo

The containers the place the migrants might shelter, the tents, the huts the place the migrants had improvised faculties or tea rooms, all the things is charred. The blackened skeletons of the olive bushes curse the sky and that odor of ash. The hearth remains to be smoldering the place hundreds of refugees have crowded collectively within the best promiscuity. Solely the incessant roar of helicopters which extinguishes the final fires breaks the silence.

The Lesbos refugee camp (Greece), destroyed by fireplace on Wednesday 9 September. (MARIE PIERRE VEROT / RADIO FRANCE)

Some, like Hussein, had been capable of save their identification papers, essentially the most treasured possession, however nothing for shelter. Nothing to eat both. “Everybody does not care about us. We have been right here for 2 days.”

There may be nothing to eat, no group is there. Even the police do not care about us.Hussein, refugee from Moriato franceinfo

“You see, we’re attempting to enter the ruins on the lookout for issues that would not have burned down, Hussein tells us. And we attempt to cook dinner one thing as a result of there’s nothing, no meals, no water, nothing. “ He was capable of get well a imprecise charred range, discover just a few packets of rice in a miraculously preserved container. No sooner had he began to warmth a little bit water when two indignant Greeks known as out to him to cease. “No kitchen, no range!”

The exodus of migrants from the Moria camps on the Greek island of Lesbos, Thursday, September 10, 2020 (MARIE PIERRE VEROT / RADIO FRANCE)

The opposite refugees began an amazing exodus by the hundreds. On the roads are infinite traces of ladies with their infants, of males clutching a skinny bundle or pushing carts of kids carrying water cisterns bigger than themselves. There are additionally outdated males, like this outdated woman, the emaciated face, bent over, who cannot transfer any extra and that her son tries to put in on a bicycle. Pictures of the distress of our time.

The attraction for assist and the exodus of refugees from Lesbos: a report by Marie Pierre Vérot in Greece