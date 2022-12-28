The Tarazona Comedy Film Festival is one of the most beloved national film events in the sector, with notable support from the public in the town where Paco Martínez Soria was born. Along with San Sebastián, Málaga or the FesTVal de Vitoria, despite being more modest, it figures among the great meetings of our cinema, with a wide presence of well-known faces, especially television. In front of a crowded audience at the Teatro de las Bellas Artes, in addition to a juicy selection of short films, there are also screenings of some films that compete for the Audience Award, an appreciated award that was won in the last edition of ‘Todos lo hacen’, a premiere that It has been moving in the calendar of the season until finding its place this week in the face-to-face circuit of cinemas. Taking advantage of the situation, they have modified their poster to give a Christmas touch to the promotion of the film, part of whose action takes place under the snow. Reminiscent of classic home detective titles such as ‘The Game of Suspicion (Cluedo)’ or ‘A Corpse for Desserts’, the story begins in a lost mansion where several couples end up, invited with expenses paid by a peculiar host who, suspiciously, turns up dead the next day after the arrival of his guests. Martín Cuervo, director and screenwriter of ‘With whom you travel’, a curious debut whose plot shares a premise with ‘El cuarto pasajero’, is behind this choral proposal whose greatest asset is its histrionic cast, with the entertaining Julián López and Salva Reina a head.

The versatile Pablo Carbonell embodies the owner of the big case, while Kira Miró, Carlos Santos, Mariam Hernández, Andrea Duro, Macarena Gómez, Toni Acosta and Víctor Palmero put faces to the rest of the cast. The leading couples, each more clumsy, have ended up in the enigmatic place because precisely there, in their dining room and rooms, is where they celebrated their respective weddings years ago. ‘Everybody Does It’ is a black comedy full of commonplaces, for better and for worse. It is a full-fledged ‘whodunit’, a contraction of the question in English ‘Who has done it?’. Who has killed the hospitable rich man? The domestic enigma is the perfect excuse for the entanglement and display of bizarre situations, some, of course, with a spicy touch made in Spain -hence the eloquent title of the celebration-. As if it were a simple detective novel, the film progresses by entangling the mystery until the last piece of the puzzle, surprisingly, is placed on the board. Agatha Christie in a cañí version, without additives, with an approach as simple as it is effective that works best when she indulges in surrealism and nonsense. There is no shortage of the couple of boorish policemen in the catalog of gags, some probably improvised by the casting itself, with plenty of experience in the genre. Apparently, the film crew, where Cuervo reserves a role, stayed during filming on the same scene as the story, a colorful hotel whose setting covers the delusional events described.