Social networks are full of news. When a new competitor appears with an original idea, everyone runs to copy it so that what differentiates it ends up being diluted. Some of this happened to Clubhouse.

The new statistics, along with some user complaints, indicate that the audio app you may be losing your winning momentum.

Thus, the interest in the app dropped 72% in March compared to February, when the app was downloaded 9.6 million times, according to Sensor Tower.

In March, Clubhouse was downloaded 2.7 million times, which is just ahead of the 2.4 million downloads it had in January, when it began to become popular.

However, a drop in downloads doesn’t necessarily mean you’re losing your audience. Clubhouse had 10 million users as of mid-February, the last time the company provided an update..

It works by invite and has not yet made the jump to Android. Photo: Reuters

Also, since it works by invitation only, new users at the beginning of the year may have used up their initial two invites quickly, which caused the drop in downloads in March.

The lack of an Android app, which Clubhouse could launch next month, may also be inhibiting its growth.

Even so, Clubhouse’s ability to add new users is dependent on app downloads, and at this point they have plummeted compared to a few months ago.

The new data comes as Clubhouse, which was launched a year ago by Bay Area co-founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, enters a critical phase.

Clubhouse after recently arguing a $ 4 billion buyout offer from Twitter, closed a new round of financing Series C that valued the company at $ 4 billion.

The social network began filming in April 2020, offering a space for talks and debates in the midst of the pandemic.

The platform works as a conference center where users can create their spaces to talk about any topic or attend those of others.

Unlike podcasts, its broadcast is live and is not recorded, which saves the editing process and encourages interest in not missing events that are unique. As it is still in the development phase, the app only works by invitation and for iPhone users.

Clones

Twitter just launched Spaces.

Twitter just launched Spaces, a tool to create, in a very simple way, public chat rooms (without limit of listeners) based on audio.

At the moment, only a minority have received the notification to act as hosts of these conversations, but in the coming weeks this functionality will be generalized until it reaches all the tweeters.

Those responsible for Twitter claim to be developing tools for those hosts who wish to record their spaces.

After a Mark Zuckerberg audition in a Clubhouse room, Facebook now dreams of its own auditorium.

The development is still in a very preliminary stage and the company’s engineers who are involved in its creation are strictly prohibited from making any statements.

