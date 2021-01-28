The UK is struggling as best it can. The country is suffering a third wave of the coronavirus much higher than any previous one. The virus, and its English variant precisely, overwhelms the health services. More than 100,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, recorded on Tuesday, January 26, and a third containment in progress. Some cannot stand idly by: thousands of volunteers make themselves available for all useful tasks in order to stop the epidemic. As in a vaccination center in North London where franceinfo went.

Shavaiz Day started in an empty metro. One hour of transport from his student room where he has lived for three months. He no longer sees his parents for fear of infecting them. The vaccination center where he is employed today is at the foot of Wembley Stadium. The 21-year-old student takes a small quiet street to enter the modern building, his first name marked on a white label stuck on the orange vest he was given so that he is clearly identified by the people who come to be vaccinate.





British patients line up outside a Covid-19 vaccination center in London at the end of January 2021. (RICHARD PLACE / RADIO FRANCE)

It was the death toll from the virus in his country that prompted the 21-year-old to act. He enrolled in Royal voluntary service who offered to help him: “Today is actually my first day. I realized that everyone can play a role. My first task was to walk people out. Some haven’t talked for a long time. , they want to talk. Especially after the injection, there are some who are really moved. “

“It’s nice, just chatting and making them feel like they’re not alone.” Shavaiz, volunteer in a vaccination center to franceinfo

Shavaiz also met Curtis, four years his senior, wearing the same orange waistcoat. Curtis usually works for a health club. He is technically unemployed. Four months ago, he became a volunteer. He delivered medical supplies, ran errands for the sick and here he is in this vaccination center today. “Ten minutes ago, a lady had just been vaccinated and she started crying because she thought she didn’t deserve it. She was a young woman who works with children in a health center. care. She is one of the priority people for the vaccine. It was moving to see her like that. I spoke to her. She was upset, I comforted her. I told her that she deserved this vaccine. “ These contacts are good for Curtis too. He lives with his mother, confined the rest of the time. Exchanges with his four older sisters take place by videoconference and he has not seen his colleagues for almost a year.