Home page world

divide

Vegan food is not yet on the menu in every hospital. © dpa / Annette Riedl

Because a hospital doesn’t offer vegan food, a patient now complains. She accuses the clinic of starving.

Brighton – When a woman was admitted to a hospital in Brighton, UK, she couldn’t really complain. The stay was short-lived, she felt she was treated appropriately and the staff were nice. But now she still complains to the clinic that she admitted due to corona disease. The reason: She is vegan and the hospital does not offer vegan food.

How the woman reacted to the hospital and how she managed her stay in the clinic anyway, reveals 24hamburg.de.

Instead of eating like all other patients, she instead had to go hungry. For them, this situation was “unacceptable”. Just as one bride in Australia found it unacceptable for meat to be consumed at her wedding. She unceremoniously dumped her meat-eating family from her own wedding. Also in Australia took a woman to court because her neighbor had grilled meat. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.