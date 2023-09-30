The first podium is never forgotten

In the complicated world of Formula 1 it is very difficult to find balance in evaluations. It is often said that a driver is only good “as much as his last race” and in general it is very easy – especially for younger drivers, who enter the Circus at increasingly younger ages – to lose the main road and not find a way to emerge. In recent years, however, there has been no shortage of young talents capable of immediately establishing themselves in general attention, after having done well in the preparatory categories. The last of this ‘brood’, opened by Max Verstappen and continued with various Leclercs, Russells and Norris, is Oscar Piastri.

The 2001 class of McLaren won his in Suzuka first podium in his career, in his debut year in F1, after having already stood out several times this year, for example with second place in the Spa Sprint. Precisely the fact that Piastri’s best results came in two of the most technical and difficult events of the entire calendar leaves little doubt about his talent. On the other hand, Piastri, exactly with Leclerc and Russell before him, arrived in F1 in the wake of dtwo consecutive titles won as a rookie in F3 and F2. The transition into the big category does not seem to have disturbed Piastri in any way, who after the Japanese exploit received praise from all the experts.

How much praise

One of the best compliments probably came from his manager and compatriot, Mark Webberwho came close to winning the world title with Red Bull in 2010: “I only realized I wasn’t good enough to win titles when I met Oscar – Webber revealed to the site f1-insider – despite the talent he has, when I see his way of always wanting to improve and never resting on his laurels reminds me a lot of Michael Schumacher“. The one who certainly knows well the level reached by the seven-time world champion is his brother Ralf, today a commentator for German TV Sky Germany: “McLaren definitely has the best driver duo for the future – declared the former Jordan, Williams and Toyota driver – Oscar is a super talent. It’s hard enough to win the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships, but he won them in his first year. He is extraordinary. Now he is doing the same thing in Formula 1. We will hear a lot about him“.

The same main team as McLaren, Andrea Stellahe appeared surprised by the Plate learning speed: “He amazed me in Suzuka, especially on Saturday – said the Italian engineer, who in his career has worked closely with both Schumacher and Alonso – It’s not the first time he performed well in qualifying, but this time it was at Suzuka, a very technical circuit where it is very difficult to put the laps together“.