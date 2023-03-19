An expected comeback

The problem with the right axle shaft that caused the qualifying to end early Max Verstappen it was the most classic of twists in a scenario that would hardly have seen the Dutch champion conquer the pole position. The Red Bull driver was unable to complete a useful lap during Q2 and therefore the two-time world champion will be called upon to build a comeback starting from the eighth row, from the fifteenth box of the starting grid. A comeback that was described as obvious by the vast majority of drivers, such was Verstappen’s superiority in free practice, as explained by Alonso: “I think it will come eventually. Last year I don’t remember the race in which he started last to replace the power unit and finished first or second. For me there is no doubt that will arrive at least on the podium“, and also by Sergio Perez who will start from pole position: “We certainly have a great car at our disposal. Many things can happen in the race, but me too I expect his return to the top positions. Our car and our race pace was very strong on Friday.”

George also joined them Russell: “When you drive a car that fast, you kind of do whatever you want. I saw what Max did at Spa last year and the RB19 is still faster than the 2022 car.”

Rosberg is skeptical

max Verstappen he seemed very calm in the interviews on the sidelines of qualifying: “I couldn’t do more, I’m already looking forward to the race and the goal of bringing home good points. Victory seems to be difficult, but we will not give up“. 1996 world champion Damon Hill is convinced of the Red Bull driver’s possibilities: “Max has the car to win, provided it’s reliable. He has the speed to outrun the pack. He has to stay out of trouble, starting from a position where he is most vulnerable ”.

He doesn’t have the same conviction Nico Rosberg2016 world champion: “Max is an absolutely brilliant driver, but I think to win from 15th place would be too much to ask. But with a little luck and a few Safety Cars, he could have a lot of fun.”