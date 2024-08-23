UN comments on reports of PMC fighters with mortar on children’s playground

All military personnel must protect civilians and infrastructure. This was stated by the official representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Stephane Dujarric, commenting on the publications of the American private military company (PMC) Forward Observation Group (FOG), which is fighting for Kyiv.

Answering a question from RIA Novosti, he stressed that the UN “has often expressed concern about the use of private military contractors around the world.” “Everyone has the same responsibility with regard to human rights,” Dujarric said. At the same time, he noted that the UN has no way of confirming the veracity of reports about the presence of Western PMCs in Ukraine.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the RF Public Chamber Commission on Sovereignty Issues, spoke about the number of foreign PMCs fighting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, at least six or seven companies fought on the side of Kyiv.

FOG drew attention after their statement about “their guys in Kursk”

On August 23, the FOG PMC showed a photo of a mortar crew’s combat position near residential buildings and a playground – the uniformed man leaning over the gun has American chevrons. Judging by the house, the children’s slide and the landscape, the action takes place either on Russian or Ukrainian territory. The mortar barrel is aimed directly at the children’s slide and the house.

Earlier, the mercenaries posted a photo of themselves posing in front of an HMMWV armored vehicle as part of a group of Ukrainian fighters. The geolocation is Kursk Oblast, and the caption reads: “The boys in Kursk” note from “Lenta.ru”). In the center of the photo is the founder of the PMC Derrick Bales. After this, the American PMC confirmed the participation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the attacks.

At the same time, Forward Observation Group is not a full-fledged PMC, because it does not have its own staffing and organizational structure and combat missions defined by customers. FOG is rather a community of volunteers with dubious motivations who are looking for any opportunity to test their combat skills and publish beautiful photos with weapons. In the case of Ukraine, FOG members acted only as part of the “Foreign Legion” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as mercenaries.

Mercenaries who found themselves near Kursk began to suffer losses

On August 22, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that American mercenaries as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to break through to the village of Russkaya Konopelka in the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region. Russian marines and the 11th separate airborne assault brigade repelled the attack and eliminated the enemy, including FOG members. As a result, up to 60 fighters were killed, while the number of losses among the American mercenaries was not specified.

Amid news of the liquidation of Western mercenaries in Ukraine, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began looking for foreigners willing to go to war on the world’s most popular Internet forum, Reddit. The text of the ad states that the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine requires 10 people to join a platoon of foreign drone operators. It is stated that the applicant must have experience of participating in battles in Ukraine, as well as know Ukrainian and Russian. The author of the post with the vacancy described himself as one of the foreigners who worked with the Ukrainian airborne brigade for two months.