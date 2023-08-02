Actor Ryan Gosling, who has recently appeared online exclusively in the image of the cheerful Ken from the movie “Barbie”, attracted the attention of meme fans long before the comedy premiered. He took pride of place in the pantheon of meme heroes thanks to roles in much more dramatic films. Netizens often recognized themselves in his mysterious and harsh characters, who also fit perfectly into the gloomy aesthetics of doomers – depressive millennials who do not want to enjoy life. Moreover, Gosling gained particular popularity in Runet: over time, almost every photo of him began to be turned into memes there.

How did Ken from Barbie become a meme?

Almost immediately after the photo of Gosling in the image of Ken appeared on the network, in which he posed in a blue tank top against a background of pink scenery, the picture became a meme. Some sneered at the unusually glamorous image of Gosling, while others compared it with the characters that the actor played in the films “Drive” and “Blade Runner 2049”. Moreover, this comparison was often illustrated by various life situations.

“Barbie” was released worldwide on July 21 – the same day as the drama “Oppenheimer” about the physicist Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The contrast of the plot, color palette and atmosphere of these films immediately launched another round of memes. At first, the authors of the memes imagined how the audience of these premieres looked differently, and then moved on to much more abstract comparisons.

If you’re honest with yourself, you either go to Barbie or Oppenheimer. These are two different types of people living in non-overlapping worlds. It’s time to choose your side. The boys and I, of course, go to the Barbie Unfunny movie Twitter user

A contrast similar to the difference between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” netizens found in photographs former LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, personnel from the series “My Fair Nanny” and pictures billionaire Elon Musk. “Boy: going to Oppenheimer. Man: goes to the Barbie. Grandfather: goes to Mission Impossible, ”they joked in Twitter.

Gosling memes fell in love on the net long before Barbie

Cheerful and unlucky Ken in “Barbie” is not the most typical role for Gosling. The actor starred in a variety of roles, and his two more serious roles have become truly iconic on the Internet. One of them is the silent, mysterious and nameless driver from the thriller Drive. The second is the image of the android and bounty hunter Kay from the science fiction film Blade Runner 2049.

Although these paintings are quite different, Gosling’s characters have something in common. Both the driver and the android show little of their emotions, both get into difficult situations, fight against external circumstances and enemies, and, in addition, get seriously injured at the end of the film.

The open ending of Drive was especially discussed on the network: there, unlike Blade Runner 2049, the death of the protagonist does not look so obvious, so the audience gets the impression that the hero could survive

What both Gosling characters have in common is that for many viewers, especially young men, they have almost become role models. And while some modestly searched for commonalities between themselves and the heroes of these films, others used frames from films in the meme “Wow, yes, it’s literally me” – pictures that ridicule a person’s statement about his resemblance to any hero despite the fact that that there really isn’t much in common between them.

Gosling became the personification of the “sigma male” and the hero of the “doomers”

On the Internet, sigma males are called men independent of the opinions of others who build their lives according to their own preferences and views, a kind of “lone wolves”. Often, negative characters or anti-heroes are recorded in sigma – for example, Patrick Bateman from American Psycho or Tyler Durden from Fight Club.

At the same time, while some joke about such images and create memes about them, others take the idea of ​​sigma males extremely seriously: you can even find articles on the network with recommendations on how to become such a man.

Watched “Drive” and “Blade Runner 2049”, my transformation into sigma slowly begins Daniel Being KenoughTwitter user

And the unemotional, harsh and facing the yoke of external circumstances, the characters of the actor reminded users of social networks doomers. Doomers are usually depressed and lonely young people who do not see prospects for the future and feel doomed. Usually they are depicted as sad guys in black clothes, in a hat and with a cigarette in their mouths. Countsthat doomers and the aesthetics associated with them are especially loved in Russia and some countries of the former USSR.

Gloomy doomers are easy to imagine against the backdrop of panel high-rise buildings and a gray winter sky. They can be found in almost every acquaintance who has not managed to find their place in life

Gosling memes have become especially popular in Russia

Although memes with Gosling-sigma, Gosling-doomer and other images of the actor were laughed at all over the world, Russian-language memes especially fell in love with him. Often, with the help of Photoshop, he was placed in Russian reality, for example, he was “arranged” for the position of a salesman in Magnit or a minibus driver. Ridiculous pseudo-philosophical quotations were also attributed to him. “Is that how it turns out that Ryan Gosling plays literally me in absolutely any film?” Ryan Gosling,” they joked about memes about the actor in Twitter.

See also The paradise islands where 10% of the population is addicted to heroin Why is Ryan Gosling so popular in Russia? I’ve seen a lot of memes about him on RuNet and there seems to be a cult of Gosling in Russia and other Eastern European countries like Ukraine and Belarus. This is true? reddit user

In the social network “VKontakte” there are many publics dedicated to the meme side of Gosling, for example, “Ryan Gosling for every day”, “Ryan Gosling as the meaning of life.” At the same time, the Runet has long moved away from the templates of “Drive” and “Blade Runner” – now almost every bright photo with Gosling becomes a meme.

For example, in the spring of 2023, RuNet began to laugh at an old photo of the actor, where he was sitting on a chair and looking at the camera. It seemed to users that the actor looks very confident and laid-back – so the picture with him got into the obscene meme “Yes *** me.” His hero is a man who found the courage not only not to react to external circumstances, but also openly talk about it to others.

Despite the fact that in the movie “Barbie” Gosling appeared in a very unusual role for Internet fans, many fans of memes about the actor assured that they would add this image to their favorites. Already after the premiere of the film, the network decided that Ken was firmly among the favorite characters of Gosling fans. “I love you. I love you in every universe.” says a caption for one of these memes, in which Gosling-Ken is depicted next to the other heroes of the actor.