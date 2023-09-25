The other side of the party

There Red Bull celebration Sundaywhich celebrated the sixth Constructors’ world title in its history at Suzuka, had only one flaw: the result by Sergio Perez. The Mexican experienced one of the worst weekends of his already troubled season, standing out more for the number of broken spoilers and penalties received than for his speed on the track. The attempt to overtake Kevin Magnussen at the hairpin, to quickly move up the group after finding himself at the back, seems like the perfect summary of his season: I would like to but I can’t. And so while Max Verstappen is just three points away from his third career world title, Perez must now try not to throw away his second position in the Drivers’ standings.

At the end of the race they were in many point the finger at the Mexican, mortified in terms of results by the comparison with Max Verstappen. Own Kevin Magnussenperhaps still annoyed by the accident he was the victim of, did not use tender words towards Checo: “His teammate is on his way to another title while he is fighting at the back with us“, the summary made by the Dane. Perez, however, should perhaps be even more worried by the words of Helmut Markoalways ready to keep his pilots on edge and who now seems to have found his favorite target in him: “It was a very dark day for him“, declared the Graz manager.

Future yet to be written

But Marko’s analysis did not stop there: the 80-year-old consultant of the Red Bull team in fact admitted without mincing words how Red Bull is looking to the future when it comes to its line-up. “Let it be Daniel [Ricciardo] that Checo are over 30 years old. So it depends on what their ideas are. How long do they want to drive? We must be prepared for this.”, the Austrian underlined. Not even the many former Formula 1 drivers who regularly frequent the paddock as television commentators came to support Perez.

The harshest attacks for the former Racing Point representative came from Holland, where many judge his experience in Red Bull to be near the end of the line: “I think Helmut Marko is completely done with Perez. He had his good moments, but that was a long time ago. Now he’s just causing harm and making a fool of himself” said Robert Doornbos a Ziggo Sports. “I think Perez is really ready to retire – added a NOS Jan Lammers, organizer of the Dutch GP – I mean, how fun is everything for him? What we are seeing is a total lack of determination, motivation and cunning. I think Red Bull is preparing to put Lawson in that seat“, he concluded.