Discrimination based on skin color is daily and includes the most varied phases of life. Those affected denounce that it is in the laws, working life, finding housing, access to education and health “under equal conditions”, police arrests that are guided by “ethnic profiling, school bullying of minors due to negrophobia or verbal attacks on the street ”, according to the study ‘Approach to the African and Afro-descendant population in Spain. Identity and access to rights’, presented by the Ministry of Equality, within the framework of the Week against Racism that is now ending.

The work indicates that these people feel that they “have fewer opportunities to access” a position of responsibility (95%), a good job (94%), a house (91%) and education (64%) and health services (65%). They also consider themselves the “most unprotected population” by a State where discrimination based on ethnic origin or skin color is “quite frequent.” The results are double those of other groups that frequently suffer hate crimes, such as those classified by their sexual identity.

Racism has increased in recent years, according to 60% of the 1,360 respondents, while a third consider that it has not changed. “The fact that a person feels excluded from society is what contributes the most to the perception of feeling discriminated against,” explains María Ángeles Cea, co-main author of the study, who discovers another piece of information: “Only 10% of the victims who lived experiences of discrimination claims to have denounced it. The reason is that it is appreciated that ‘it is useless’. There is a trend towards the normalization of the discriminatory act ”, both for those of foreign origin and for their descendants, generally born in Spain.

Most of the victims of racism are Africans, but there are also Latin Americans. Their profiles, contrary to the stereotype of the migrant who crosses the strait, are as varied as their countries of origin: Equatorial Guinea, Senegal, Angola, Cameroon or Nigeria, among a dozen others. More than half have not reached the age of 29, a quarter are studying and a similar number have a permanent contract, 44% have a medium-skilled job and 15% are unemployed. Their average family income is 1,500 euros.

Criminalization



What is the reason for the discrimination? According to 42 organizations that work with migrant populations, there is a “bad press” and “criminalization”, which is on the rise due to the political discourse of the extreme right. “The aggressors do not fear reprisals, they are not fined, nor are judicial proceedings opened,” they say. But those who experience discrimination understand that it happens because of “being black” (56%), “racist mistrust” (14%) or “being an immigrant and black” (11%).

Investigators say that Africans and their descendants were “denied care or service,” “treated badly,” “insulted or mocked” and were “mistreated of all kinds.” It begins at school, with “comments about hair,” for example. But beyond the particular behaviors, there is a structural racism that manifests itself in the “rejection during an interview” of work (37%), which prevents them “from accessing the jobs for which they are trained.”

One in three respondents estimates that “institutional racism” -existing in public bodies and administrations- reaches the top of the scale, while the average perception of “everyday racism” is close to eight out of ten. “We need more concrete information to apply better public policies,” Cea stressed.

Among those who have a racist behavior, which could affect between 700,000 and two million individuals (there are no exact data in Spain), a “feeling of superiority” is ingrained towards those who are “different in skin color.” Racism intersects with another type of discrimination against women and poverty. The General Directorate for Equal Treatment and Ethnic Racial Diversity recalls that there is a telephone number, 900 203 041, to “combat under-reporting.”