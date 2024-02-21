Everyday life of families with children | Extensive Finnish research: Support from grandparents can protect mothers from depression

Small ones children's mothers use antidepressants less frequently if their own parents and in-laws are healthy and live nearby.

On the other hand, if the grandparents of infants, kindergarten and primary school children are over 70 years old, in poor health and live more than ten kilometers away, the mothers are more likely to use antidepressants.

University lecturer in demography at the University of Helsinki Niina Metsä-Simola ended up like this to the resultswhen he and his colleagues analyzed the register data of almost half a million Finnish mothers.

My own and the support offered by parents-in-law in running families with children is therefore important for mothers' well-being.

“The big picture is that mother's parents matter more than father's. And then the fact that grandmothers are more important than grandfathers,” says Metsä-Simola.

When the research group looked at mothers' use of antidepressants, the paternal grandparents' age, health, employment or whether the father's parents lived together did not matter much.

“This was in line with expectations, because we know from previous research that usually maternal grandparents and especially maternal grandmothers take care of the most children,” says Metsä-Simola.

However, one of the characteristics of the paternal grandparents clearly stood out: housing. If the paternal grandparents live nearby, the mothers of the family with children are likely to use less antidepressants.

“It's just as good to live close to your maternal grandparents as it is to your paternal grandparents.”

With the study includes more than 488,000 mothers born in Finland who have been followed for at least three years between 2000 and 2014. The study covers the majority of Finnish mothers who have lived with their children under the age of 12 in those years.

Information on the use of antidepressants has been obtained from Kela's drug reimbursement register.

Researchers already knew that divorced mothers use more antidepressants than those who do not.

Now the group looked at mothers' use of antidepressants also from the point of view of what the grandparents' characteristics were like. Of the mothers, almost 117,000 were counted as divorced and over 371,000 as not divorced.

“The age and state of health of their own parents mattered more to divorced mothers than to those who did not,” says Metsä-Simola.

The significance was seen in the use of antidepressants specifically before the separation, not so much after.

“Usually, a breakup doesn't come like a bolt out of the blue, but you think about it and think about it for a longer time. There can be stress and anxiety even before we actually move apart. And then it can be important how you get support from your grandparents,” Metsä-Simola, the first author of the study, ponders the explanation for the phenomenon.

In addition, before the divorce, the mother's well-being can also be affected by what kind of expectations she has from the support networks after the divorce.

Could to think that the importance of grandparents for the well-being of parents of young children in Finland would be lower than in countries where support networks such as public daycare and care for the elderly are weaker.

In any case, the effect is clearly visible in Finland. Elsewhere, the connection between grandparents' support and mothers' depression has not been studied at the population level.

The study was published by the journal Population Studies.