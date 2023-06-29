“Fleeing from a war to come and die in an earthquake,” Saif Abukeshek, a Farmamundi volunteer, told me from the car while a team from the Fons Català de Cooperació crossed the province of Hatay, in southern Turkey. It is one of the areas most affected by the earthquakes of February 6, which also impacted Kurdistan and northern Syria. Saif spoke of all the refugee families who left Syria due to the civil war —which has already lasted 12 years— and who now see themselves doubly punished by the earthquake that has left them, once again, without a home. It is estimated that of the four million Syrian refugees, half have suffered directly from the earthquakes.

“When the earthquake happened we were super scared. I don’t know how to explain it, it was hard. It was raining and people were crying, we hid inside a car until the next morning,” Ammar Naasan, a Syrian refugee in Turkey since 2011, explains to me, sitting in front of the tent where his family of six lives in the refugee camp. Maan, in the Antakya district. “We are entering the summer season, we need a fridge, a fan… the food goes bad because of the heat, we also need hygiene products”, he adds.

The landscape in southern Turkey is haunting: displaced persons camps every four paces, buildings standing, buildings in ruins or buildings being demolished. What is most surprising are the tents informally planted on the side of the road, as if it were a spontaneous decision.

“Our life suddenly turned upside down, it was like going to sleep in heaven and waking up in hell,” admits Walid Antar, a Syrian refugee in Kuçukdalyan 1 camp, also in Antakya.

According to OCHA data (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs), it is estimated that 1.6 million people still live in informal camps without basic needs covered. In fact, it is a feeling shared when traveling in Hatay province. There is little humanitarian movement.

However, we met with some of the organizations that continue to work on the ground, such as ONSUR and Action for Humanity, made up of the Syrian diaspora. Both work on shelter, health, hygiene, education, food security and livelihoods, with a special focus on northwestern Syria, where the effects have been most serious.

What remains after earthquakes

In the city of Antakya, with a population of approximately 200,000 people before the earthquake, there are lots of rubble that bear witness to buildings that fell or have already begun to be demolished due to risk of falling. “70% of the buildings are insurmountable,” Saif explains to me. Among the ruins, three months later, there are still remains of objects that remind us that there was life in that destroyed space: slippers, clothes, blankets… Walking among the buildings that still stand, I perceive a strong smell, at times hidden by the strong wind and our lack of knowledge, but they explain to me that it is the smell of death.

Many houses are still full of things, and there may still be a body. Everyday life frozen by destruction. Curtains in the wind that protrude from the torn balconies, sofas that look out into the void, broken pipes, lamps still hanging from the ceiling… Life stops in an instant.

Staring at the sky incessantly, analyzing the flaws in the buildings, almost as if it were an unreal display — terrifyingly cold, the brain takes a long time to conceive of reality, to process and understand it — a fourth floor without windows catches my attention with a wooden bunk about to fall. Will the boys or girls who inhabited that space be safe? Will they live in tents or have they managed to go with a relative to another city? And his parents? Unresolved questions.

“There is a serious problem with the children that have been orphaned,” explains the coordinator of the Maan displacement camp, in the city of Reyhanli. They try to put them in touch with their extended family, but in the meantime there seems to be no specific protection. In a few days, together with the team that I travel with, we realize all the layers of needs that exist in this emergency.

long-term consequences

The situation in the region is a serious emergency. These are territories where the conditions prior to the earthquakes were already, in themselves, precarious. Assistance to the population in Turkey is coordinated by AFAD, the Ministry of the Interior for Disaster Management, which works with local and international organizations to direct aid where it is most needed.

Trying to cross the Al Hamam pass from Turkey to Syria, without success, we exchanged a few words with Mahmoud Hafar, head of the Jindires Local Council. “In one minute, 1,000 families were left homeless in the city and 250 buildings fell,” he explained, alarmed. “There are 7,500 families living in camps. What happen with the kids? What about women? They need protection. Also, there is cholera in Syria and it can spread very easily through the fields.”

This is a complex emergency in which geopolitics, violence and a layer of multiple needs converge, but one thing is clear after this visit: the people who are responding to the humanitarian crisis are also victims of earthquakes, they have also lost family and friends, and also, on some occasions, have had to flee their homes.

Txell Escola Cruz He is part of the Fons Català de Cooperació team.

