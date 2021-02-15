FC Bayern landed hard in the Bundesliga reality after its Qatar trip. Four days after winning the Club World Cup, Munich was just able to avert a defeat against promoted Arminia Bielefeld.

Too little: Leroy Sané and FC Bayern only came to a draw against Bielefeld

Hansi Flick knew what would be important. “You have to start with the right mentality and attitude. That is the basic requirement, ”said the Bayern coach. Four days after winning the World Cup in Qatar, the height of fall in the home game against Arminia Bielefeld was as high as possible: climbers instead of continental champions, snowfall and sub-zero temperatures instead of a mild 20 degrees.

The return to everyday life was tricky, especially since the Munich team lacked some top performers with Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez and Jerome Boateng and Douglas Costa. In addition, Flick did without Joshua Kimmich, who sat on the bench in the first hour of the game. And it failed. After 90 minutes there was only a 3: 3 (0: 2).

“We still had the trip in our bones a bit. And it wasn’t easy in the snowstorm, but what should you do? “, Said Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who had been ordered to attack for Müller:” The 3: 3 is okay, I think. And we showed mentality. That is also a quality. “

also read

Bielefeld’s Michel Vlap had shown his colleagues the moment with his 1-0 goal when he used the extra space after a pass into the interface between Bouna Sarr and Niklas Süle (9th). Bielefeld remained brave against faulty Bayern and increased with a header from Amos Pieper to 2-0 (37th) before the break.

Something’s going on: Michel Vlap scored 1-0 for Arminia on a snow-covered lawn Source: AP / Adam Pretty

Tolisso and Davies counter Gebauer

While the underfloor heating had melted the snow for the first 45 minutes during the break, Bayern immediately after the restart began to equalize the gap on the green. Leroy Sané hit the post less than 166 seconds after the restart, and one attack later Robert Lewandowski scored the next goal (48th).

The World Cup winner was trying to catch up, but only two minutes later suffered the next setback. Sloppy defensive behavior by Lucas Hernandez made it possible for Christian Gebauer to make it 3-1 (50th).

But the Bavarians showed morality. Corentin Tolisso headed a Sané cross to make it 2: 3 (57th), and Alphonso Davies actually managed to equalize to 3: 3 (69th) early enough to turn the game around completely.

Best player on the pitch: The Canadian Alphonso Davies (center) scored brilliantly to equalize and was happy with David Alaba (left) and Kingsley Coman (right) Credit: AFP / ADAM PRETTY

It was now happening in rapid succession. While Lewandowski missed a great chance to take the lead, Fabian Klos scored in return (72nd). The renewed Bielefeld leadership only lasted for a short time. After checking the TV pictures, the hit was denied because of offside position.

also read

But it was enough for the Bielefeld team to win points. Uwe Neuhaus’ team reeled 125 kilometers, more than ever this season and ten kilometers more than the opponent. “We accept the congratulations. I am absolutely proud of the team, “said Klos and admitted that the snowfall in the first half” certainly helped us a bit “.

And the Bavarians? “Every matchday on which we can keep the distance is a good matchday. And that’s our big goal today, ”Flick said before the game. The morale was right. But the lead over RB Leipzig shrunk from seven to five points. Not a good game day for Munich.