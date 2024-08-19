Therapist Nicole Van Groningen advises against sacrificing sleep for exercise

General practitioner Nicole Van Groningen named several daily habits that, if followed, will help maintain health and youth. Her recommendations leads Daily Mail.

First of all, Van Groningen advised against sacrificing sleep for exercise. According to her, although getting up early may seem like a healthy habit, it is not always so. “Physical activity has many health benefits, but if you wake up early and shorten your sleep to exercise, it will not do you any good,” the doctor explained. She emphasized that quality sleep is the best way to prolong youth and maintain good health.

Another recommendation from the doctor is to stop eating processed meat, bacon and other meat delicacies. She recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified this category of products as carcinogenic, that is, causing cancer in humans.

Also, according to Van Groningen, to maintain health, one should not take unverified food supplements or uncontrolled antibiotic treatment. The doctor emphasized that antibiotics are not harmless, they negatively affect the intestinal microbiome, so they can only be used as prescribed by a doctor.

Finally, the therapist recommended not to neglect sunscreen when going outside, as it can prevent several types of cancer and premature aging.

