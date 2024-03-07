Everyday food | Why is it often advised to take the minced meat package out of the refrigerator 30 minutes before frying?

In many recipes, the mincemeat is advised to come to room temperature well before frying, but the reason for this is not explained in detail.

Minced meat soup is the basic dish of basic dishes, which you learn to prepare quickly.

In its brevity, the soup is made from fried minced meat, vegetables and spices, such as allspice. There is nothing to chop if you use soup vegetables from the freezer.

Best the result is well-browned minced meat. In many similar instructions, the recipe often starts with the recommendation to take the package of minced meat from the refrigerator to room temperature half an hour before. The instruction is also repeated in other instructions for browning mincemeat and in some mincemeat packages. However, the reason for the advice is not explained in more detail.

The two butchers have slightly different views on the matter.

“Minced meat at room temperature browns better and doesn't stick to the pan. In addition, it is more unambiguous in the recipes to give the cooking time for meat at room temperature”, communications manager Marja Latvatalo tells the answer of Atria's experts to the question.

Snellman product developer Kim Finne only take larger meats to room temperature before cooking, so that the temperature of the meat is even.

“Of course, it can be the case that ground meat at room temperature browns a little better, but I wouldn't see a big difference in that compared to ground meat taken straight from the refrigerator. Personally, I would not leave minced meat at room temperature, as it is a delicate product.”

According to Finne, in terms of taste, the end result is the same in both ways.

It is possible that the instruction to let the minced meat stand at room temperature was also based on the fact that cold meat cools the pan. Then the meat releases liquid and instead of browning, the meat begins to boil. After the liquid has evaporated from the pan, however, minced meat used cold will brown just as well as if it had been standing at room temperature.

The most important thing when frying minced meat is that the pan is hot. In addition, you should use a large enough frying pan so that there is room for the meat to have a frying surface. If you only have a small pan, it is good to fry the meat in batches.

The vegetarian version the soup can be prepared using vegetable jauhis-type products used in the same way as minced meat, which are already available in many small markets today.

For example, crumb made from broad beans or soy meal also work well in soup.

Minced meat soup

4 servings

Preparation time 30 minutes

400 g minced meat

1 onion

½ tablespoon of rapeseed oil

1 tsp paprika powder

1 liter of water

2 meat stock cubes

1 ps (750 g) potato soup vegetables (frozen)

1 tablespoon of tomato puree

10 allspice

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

(salt)

(½ dl chopped parsley)

1. Chop the onion. Saute the onion in a soup pot in rapeseed oil.

2. Add paprika powder and minced meat. Brown the minced meat until it is juicy and tender. Add water and stock cubes.

3. Bring to a boil. Add the luscious frozen vegetables, tomato puree, allspice and rosemary. Simmer the soup for 20 minutes.

4. Taste and add salt if necessary. Finish the soup with chopped parsley.

Recipe: Christina Aaltio