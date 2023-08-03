Everyday food | When you add minced meat to the pan, you shouldn’t crumble it completely right away – Three foods that save everyday life

Minced meat sauce is the king of everyday dishes. It is uncomplicated to prepare and many people like it because of its mild taste. These instructions can also be prepared from plant-based “minced meat”, making the dishes suitable for vegetarians.

Minced meat sauce and potatoes. That’s the most familiar of familiar combinations, which speaks to many with its modest deliciousness. The work animal of everyday life saves those moments when ingenuity is at zero, but hunger is already knocking in the pit of the stomach.

When processing minced meat, you should remember a few points so that the end result is as good as possible:

1. Always heat the pan until hot. In this case, the minced meat will brown properly, and will not be cooked in the liquid that separates from the meat.

2. Fry in a large enough pan. If you only have a small pan, fry the minced meat in a few batches.

3. Put the minced meat in the pan and crumble it just a little. Do not crumble it completely at once, so that the pan does not cool down too much. Let it brown for a while and then crumble completely.

Basic ground meat sauce is a great base for different versions. Enrich the sauce with beans, paprika and corn for a Tex-Mex inspired dish.

If you want, you can add more vegetables, such as root vegetables.

Basic recipe for minced meat sauce Servings 4 Preparation time 15 minutes + 20 minutes 1 onion 2 cloves of garlic 1 carrot 2 tablespoons of olive oil 400 g minced meat 1 teaspoon of salt ½ tsp ground black pepper 1 tablespoon of sugar 2–3 tbsp balsamic vinegar (or red wine) 2 tsp (800 g) cherry tomatoes 1 bay leaf 2 teaspoons of dried oregano ½ tsp dried chili from the grinder 4 tablespoons of grated parmesan or other tasty cheese 3 tablespoons of sour cream 1. Peel and chop the onions. Peel the carrot and cut it into small cubes. Saute the vegetables in a pan in oil for a few minutes. Put the vegetables aside for a while. 2. Add minced meat to the pan. Fry it till done. Add the onion-carrot mixture. Season with salt, pepper, sugar and vinegar. 3. Add cherry tomatoes, bay leaf, oregano and chili to the pan. Press to break the texture of the tomatoes. Bring the mixture to a boil and set the stove to low heat. 4. Leave Porista for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Fold the parmesan into the mixture. Add sour cream if desired.

“ If you want to cut back on your everyday food expenses, but still eat meat, replace half of the minced meat with soy meal. 2 deciliters of dry soy meal equals 400 grams of minced meat.

Minced meat and vegetarian options ■ Plant-based ground meat substitutes are usually made from peas, kidney beans, oats, vegetables, pea or wheat protein, or combinations thereof. ■ All are united by an easy user interface: the products are usually ready for the pan as they are, which means that in some products they are even faster to use than traditional minced meat. ■ Dried soybean meal is also an excellent substitute for minced meat. However, it requires a little more work, i.e. swelling in a pan in liquid. If you want to cut back on your everyday food expenses, but still eat meat, replace half of the minced meat with soy meal. 2 deciliters of dry soy meal is equivalent to 400 grams of minced meat, so one bag is enough for many meals. ■ There are also differences in minced meat. Fattier ground meats are best for the sauce. These instructions use ground beef. The fattier the minced meat, the juicier and tastier it is. ■ You can use pork and beef instead of beef, but then the taste of the sauce becomes milder. ■ In everyday life, minced meat sauce should be made from leaner meat, as it is healthier. ■ Of course, you can also use turkey or chicken ground meat for the instructions. When cooking with them, you should be more generous with the spice jar and add more, especially herb-based spices. Salt should be used sparingly, i.e. it is not recommended to achieve additional flavor with it.

3 good everyday meals

Ever-lovely spaghetti bolognese is probably one of the most popular pasta dishes. The same world of flavors also appeals to the bolognese fry, where minced meat sauce, patterned pasta and parmesan are mixed in a baking dish and finished with mozzarella.

In honor of the approaching autumn, the sauce is sprinkled with mushrooms to give it a rooty taste. If foraging for mushrooms in the forest is not favorable, you can also use edible mushrooms for this if you wish.

The roast can be prepared well in advance by making the minced meat sauce and cooking the pasta until cooked. The whole beauty can be put together in a pan without frying, ready to wait for hungry eaters.

Roast Bolognese Servings 4 Preparation time 20 minutes + 30 minutes 4 dl chopped mushrooms, e.g. hopper waffles, champignons or tatties 1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil 1 portion of minced meat sauce (see basic recipe) 300 g patterned pasta, e.g. fusilli 2 dl grated parmesan 250 g of sliced ​​mozzarella cherry tomatoes basil leaves green salad for serving 1. Clean the mushrooms. Cut them into bite-size pieces. First fry them in a dry, hot pan for a few minutes until no more liquid comes out of the mushrooms. Add a little oil and continue frying for a while. 2. Prepare the minced meat sauce according to the basic instructions. Add the mushrooms at the end of cooking. 3. Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Drain off the cooking water. 4. Combine the cooked pasta and hot sauce. Put half of the mixture in the baking dish. Sprinkle half of the Parmesan on top. Spoon the rest of the pasta sauce mixture on top Add the mozzarella and the rest of the parmesan. Top with cherry tomatoes if you like. 5. Bake in a 200-degree oven for about 15 minutes. Finish with basil and serve with a green salad. Tip: If you want, you can put the pan in the fridge to wait for baking. Please note that it takes a little longer to fry the food when it is cold from the refrigerator, about 30 minutes. Cover the surface with foil if it darkens too much.

Texmex sauce suitable for serving with tortillas, boiled rice and nachos.

Finish the sauce with a good amount of grated cheddar and cilantro. Diced avocado, salsa and chili are also suitable for it. As a finishing touch, you can also spoon some sour cream on the surface of the dish.

Texmex minced meat pan Servings 6 Preparation time 25 minutes + 20 minutes 1 portion of minced meat sauce (see basic recipe) 1 red pepper 1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil 1 dl boiled black beans 1 dl boiled corn 1 tsp (approx. 28 g) taco or fajita seasoning mix 2 dl grated vintage cheddar To serve: cilantro, tortilla chips, nachos or boiled rice 1. Dice the paprika. Saute it in oil in a cast iron pan until cooked. Add ground beef sauce, beans, corn and taco seasoning. Allow the mixture to heat up. 2. Sprinkle cheese on top and cover the pan with foil. Let the cheese melt. If you want, you can also raise the pan to the upper shelf of the 250-degree oven for about 5 minutes, or until the cheese takes on color. 3. Finish with coriander. Serve with tortilla chips, nachos or rice. Tip: If you have an opened jar of jalapenos or leftovers from a jar of salsa melting in the fridge, you can use them perfectly for this dish.

Dear you can get something new from the classic, minced meat sauce and barons. Boiled potatoes are flattened and fried in the oven until crispy. The tomato minced meat sauce is rounded off with cream cheese, perfect for the weekend.

The food gets a little edge from dill and lemon, which refresh the end result.