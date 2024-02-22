Everyday food | Two ideas for filling tortillas

Done Tortillas offer a wide variety of things. For example, Mexican quesadillas are made by putting cheese between the folded wheat tortillas in addition to the fillings, which melts when the tortillas are fried in a pan. Halloumi is particularly charming in this recipe.

The recipe for cauliflower tacos is quick, but requires preparation the day before, as the cashew paste nuts must be soaked properly. The soaked nuts are pureed until creamy.

If you need minced meat to fill the tortillas, in this guide is a hearty and spicy texmex sauce.