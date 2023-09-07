Frozen fish is always fresh and relatively inexpensive.
Frozen fish facilitates the goal of eating fish at least twice a week. Use it to cook a wonderful fish soup seasoned with horseradish, a slightly more sophisticated ratatouille pancake or a super easy lake fish stick pan that is also delicious for children.
When processing frozen fish, it is essential to thaw the fish quickly and use it immediately, so that the freshness of the fish is preserved.
The best way to thaw fish fillets is to place them in their plastic packaging in a bowl of water in the refrigerator for a couple of hours. Glazed fish stick-like fish products or pre-cubed fish such as frozen fillets or salmon fillets do not need to be thawed before adding to food.
Although the list of ingredients for ratatouille pan fish is extensive, the preparation is very simple. Jujuna is to cook thawed fish fillets under a lid or aluminum foil in ratatouille, so that the fish steams until cooked gently.
Ratatouille is very versatile, as any fast-ripening vegetables are suitable for frying. Canned tomatoes are an integral part of ratatouille’s flavor and stew-like texture. Fennel seeds bring a sweet anise-like splash to the vegetable stir-fry, which also goes really well with fish. Crush the whole fennel seeds in a mortar. As always, the flavor of a spice crushed from a whole seed is fresh and sharp, while the flavor of pre-ground spices dilutes quickly.
The taste of ratatouille becomes rich when the vegetables are drizzled with olive oil at the end.
Ratatouille pancake
4 servings
yearpreparation time 30 minutes + thawing of frozen fish
300 g of frozen fish fillets, for example zander, perch or salmon
1 small eggplant
1 small zucchini
200 g cherry tomatoes
1 red onion
1–2 cloves of garlic
½ a lemon
½ dl olive oil
1 tsp (400 g) whole peeled tomatoes
1 teaspoon of salt
1 teaspoon of sugar
1 tsp crushed fennel seeds
ground black pepper
Plus fresh basil
1. Thaw fish fillets in the refrigerator for 6-8 hours.
2. Rinse the eggplant and zucchini, slice. Rinse and halve the cherry tomatoes. Peel the red onion, cut into blocks. Peel and slice the garlic cloves. Wash the lemon and cut into blocks.
3. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan and brown the eggplant slices in a couple of batches. Put the eggplants on a plate. Add oil to the pan and fry the zucchini slices, red onion and garlic for a couple of minutes.
4. Slice the canned tomatoes and pour into the pan with the broth. Add eggplants, cherry tomatoes, ½ teaspoon salt, sugar and fennel seeds. Squeeze half of the lemon wedges into the frying pan.
5. Cook slowly, stirring, for about 10 minutes. If necessary, add water to the pan if the frying becomes dry. Taste and season with salt and sugar if necessary.
6. Pat the fish fillets dry with a paper towel, season the fillets with salt and put them on top of the ratatouille. Place a lid or aluminum foil on top of the pan. Cook for about 5 minutes until the fish is cooked.
7. Squeeze the rest of the lemon wedges on top. Finish with fresh basil, black pepper and olive oil. Enjoy with good bread.
Horseradish cottage cheese gives the soup a creamy and at the same time mildly tangy taste.
Taunted frozen seiti is an absolutely great choice for everyday fish soup, because the firm structure of the seiti fillet remains intact in the soup broth. The whole sirloin fillet melts until it is suitably soft and can be cut while you prepare the vegetables for the soup. You can throw the ready-made cubed frozen soup into the broth while it is still iced.
Horseradish cottage cheese gives the soup a creamy and at the same time mildly tangy taste, which is sharpened by a spoonful of mustard.
Fish soup seasoned with horseradish cream cheese
4 servings
yearprocessing time 35 minutes
1 pkt (400 g) frozen sirloin
500 g of potatoes
2-3 carrots
½ small leek
1 liter of water
4 tablespoons of fish stock
½ tsp whole white peppercorns
1 tablespoon (Dijon) mustard
140 g of horseradish cream cheese
½ dl chopped dill
1 scallion stalk
1. Take the frozen fillet from the package to room temperature to thaw while you prepare the vegetables. Wash the potatoes with a root brush, peel if necessary and cut into 2–4 parts depending on the size of the potato. Peel and slice the carrots. Split the leek, rinse thoroughly with water and cut into slices.
2. Cut the bulky frozen sirloin into bite-sized portion pieces.
3. Boil water in a pot. Add the fish fondue, white peppers, potatoes, carrots and leeks. Cook for 15 minutes. Add the fillet pieces. Cook for 5 minutes. Add mustard, horseradish cream cheese, dill and a chopped scallion stalk.
4. Remove the pot from the stove and let the soup cook under the lid for about 5 minutes. If you want, grind black pepper on top.
Easy food for everyday life is lake fish sticks and sweet potato tray. The fish sticks are placed on top of the almost ripe vegetables while frozen, so that the crust becomes crispy. Fried kale like crisps enriches the taste. Garlic dip completes the dish.
If you can find ready-made crispy garlic in sesame oil at the store, season the dip with it. The taste is addictive.
Lake fish stick-sweet potato tray and garlic dip
4 servings
yearprocessing time 45 minutes
500 g sweet potato
1 parsnip
200 g of kale
3 tablespoons of oil
2 tablespoons of honey
1 teaspoon of salt
1 pkt (200 g) lake fish sticks
1 small red onion
1 dl chopped coriander
Garlic dip
1 dl sour cream
1 dl mayonnaise
1 small garlic clove
¾ tsp smoked paprika powder
a pinch of salt and sugar
(1 tablespoon of crispy garlic in sesame oil)
1. First prepare the dip for seasoning. Mix the sour cream, mayonnaise, pressed garlic clove, smoked paprika powder, salt and sugar in a bowl. If you like, spoon in some crispy garlic in sesame oil. Leave to season while preparing the fish stick tray.
2. Peel and slice the sweet potatoes and parsnips. Rinse the kale, tear off the thick leaf stalks and cut the leaves into smaller pieces. Spread the sweet potato and parsnip slices on baking paper on a baking sheet. Drizzle oil and honey over it. Season with salt.
3. Cook in the oven at 225 degrees for about 15 minutes, until the vegetables feel almost cooked. Add kale and lake fish sticks. Continue baking for 10 minutes. Turn the fish sticks and kale once during frying.
4. Add sliced red onion and chopped coriander. Finish the fish stick tray with garlic dip.
