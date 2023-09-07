Frozen fish is always fresh and relatively inexpensive.

Frozen fish facilitates the goal of eating fish at least twice a week. Use it to cook a wonderful fish soup seasoned with horseradish, a slightly more sophisticated ratatouille pancake or a super easy lake fish stick pan that is also delicious for children.

When processing frozen fish, it is essential to thaw the fish quickly and use it immediately, so that the freshness of the fish is preserved.

The best way to thaw fish fillets is to place them in their plastic packaging in a bowl of water in the refrigerator for a couple of hours. Glazed fish stick-like fish products or pre-cubed fish such as frozen fillets or salmon fillets do not need to be thawed before adding to food.

Although the list of ingredients for ratatouille pan fish is extensive, the preparation is very simple. Jujuna is to cook thawed fish fillets under a lid or aluminum foil in ratatouille, so that the fish steams until cooked gently.

Ratatouille is very versatile, as any fast-ripening vegetables are suitable for frying. Canned tomatoes are an integral part of ratatouille’s flavor and stew-like texture. Fennel seeds bring a sweet anise-like splash to the vegetable stir-fry, which also goes really well with fish. Crush the whole fennel seeds in a mortar. As always, the flavor of a spice crushed from a whole seed is fresh and sharp, while the flavor of pre-ground spices dilutes quickly.

The taste of ratatouille becomes rich when the vegetables are drizzled with olive oil at the end.

Ratatouille pancake Any vegetables that ripen quickly are suitable for frying. 4 servings yearpreparation time 30 minutes + thawing of frozen fish 300 g of frozen fish fillets, for example zander, perch or salmon 1 small eggplant 1 small zucchini 200 g cherry tomatoes 1 red onion 1–2 cloves of garlic ½ a lemon ½ dl olive oil 1 tsp (400 g) whole peeled tomatoes 1 teaspoon of salt 1 teaspoon of sugar 1 tsp crushed fennel seeds ground black pepper Plus fresh basil 1. Thaw fish fillets in the refrigerator for 6-8 hours. 2. Rinse the eggplant and zucchini, slice. Rinse and halve the cherry tomatoes. Peel the red onion, cut into blocks. Peel and slice the garlic cloves. Wash the lemon and cut into blocks. 3. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan and brown the eggplant slices in a couple of batches. Put the eggplants on a plate. Add oil to the pan and fry the zucchini slices, red onion and garlic for a couple of minutes. 4. Slice the canned tomatoes and pour into the pan with the broth. Add eggplants, cherry tomatoes, ½ teaspoon salt, sugar and fennel seeds. Squeeze half of the lemon wedges into the frying pan. 5. Cook slowly, stirring, for about 10 minutes. If necessary, add water to the pan if the frying becomes dry. Taste and season with salt and sugar if necessary. 6. Pat the fish fillets dry with a paper towel, season the fillets with salt and put them on top of the ratatouille. Place a lid or aluminum foil on top of the pan. Cook for about 5 minutes until the fish is cooked. 7. Squeeze the rest of the lemon wedges on top. Finish with fresh basil, black pepper and olive oil. Enjoy with good bread.

Taunted frozen seiti is an absolutely great choice for everyday fish soup, because the firm structure of the seiti fillet remains intact in the soup broth. The whole sirloin fillet melts until it is suitably soft and can be cut while you prepare the vegetables for the soup. You can throw the ready-made cubed frozen soup into the broth while it is still iced.

Horseradish cottage cheese gives the soup a creamy and at the same time mildly tangy taste, which is sharpened by a spoonful of mustard.

Fish soup seasoned with horseradish cream cheese The pieces of sirloin remain whole in the broth. 4 servings yearprocessing time 35 minutes 1 pkt (400 g) frozen sirloin 500 g of potatoes 2-3 carrots ½ small leek 1 liter of water 4 tablespoons of fish stock ½ tsp whole white peppercorns 1 tablespoon (Dijon) mustard 140 g of horseradish cream cheese ½ dl chopped dill 1 scallion stalk 1. Take the frozen fillet from the package to room temperature to thaw while you prepare the vegetables. Wash the potatoes with a root brush, peel if necessary and cut into 2–4 parts depending on the size of the potato. Peel and slice the carrots. Split the leek, rinse thoroughly with water and cut into slices. 2. Cut the bulky frozen sirloin into bite-sized portion pieces. 3. Boil water in a pot. Add the fish fondue, white peppers, potatoes, carrots and leeks. Cook for 15 minutes. Add the fillet pieces. Cook for 5 minutes. Add mustard, horseradish cream cheese, dill and a chopped scallion stalk. 4. Remove the pot from the stove and let the soup cook under the lid for about 5 minutes. If you want, grind black pepper on top.

Easy food for everyday life is lake fish sticks and sweet potato tray. The fish sticks are placed on top of the almost ripe vegetables while frozen, so that the crust becomes crispy. Fried kale like crisps enriches the taste. Garlic dip completes the dish.

If you can find ready-made crispy garlic in sesame oil at the store, season the dip with it. The taste is addictive.