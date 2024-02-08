Everyday food | The particularly delicious cabbage box has a slight difference from many other instructions

Cooking a box of cabbage takes time, but with these two instructions, the end result is worth the effort.

Boxed foods are convenient in everyday life, because in one cooking session you can get a bigger batch of tasty everyday food, which can also be frozen for the following week. It may take a little time to make a cabbage box, but the effort will be rewarded on a weekday evening when you can have steaming, tasty and nutritious home-cooked food in front of you. Or if you remember that you kept it in the cold to wait.

There are different recipes from the cabbage box. We compiled two delicious recipes from Helsingin Sanomat's recipe archive, one of which is a meat version and the other is prepared without dairy products and meat. Both have the same promise of succulence and deliciousness. A wonderful home-cooked meal is completed by lingonberry jam. Cranberries are also suitable for the side of the cabbage box.

Best who made the instruction called “cabbage box”. Summer Rüster write of a few tips to make the food even better: the minced meat in the cabbage box must have fat and whole milk works well as a liquid. If there is time, it is worth browning the shredded cabbage in a cast iron pan. This way the sugars in the cabbage caramelize and the cabbage box gets a nice sweetness. The recipe also has a splash of apple cider vinegar, the purpose of which is to bundle the flavors perfectly together, Rüster describes.

In the vegan cabbage box, the ingredients are also sauteed before adding to the baking dish. Emilia Kolarin in the instructions, the ingredients are pre-cooked in one frying pan. The result is a wonderfully succulent and everyday delicacy that everyone can enjoy.