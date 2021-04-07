Everyday food Sweet potato soup is made in 15 minutes and requires only a few ingredients – These quick and easy recipes make everyday life easier in an instant

Only a few credit ingredients are needed for uncomplicatedly tasty everyday food. Semi-finished ingredients such as tomato paste sauce, which speeds up the production of lasagne, are helpful.

Best everyday food is prepared quickly and easily from a few ingredients. Such miracles of the five ingredients include many soups and box dishes with good semi-finished ingredients on store shelves.

The sweet potato-coconut soup, flavored with red curry paste, gets to the table in a quarter, when it is made from ready-made sweet potato puree sold in stews in the vegetable department. If you cook the sweet potato puree yourself, get 800 grams of sweet potato. If necessary, soften the soup with water if it is too thick.

Chop half of the coriander into the soup to give the soup a fresh touch.

If you wish, you can replace the red curry paste with tandoori paste, allowing the flavor to fold in the direction of gentle Indian food.

About fresh sausages and a sauce boiled from a finished pasta sauce is a tasty, easy and quick alternative to lasagna. And a smarter version of traditional cheese sauce is mixed with ricotta cheese and buffalomozzarella ball.

The cheese skewers melt into the fresh sausage sauce into wonderfully juicy coincidences. Slide the pieces of lasagne plates into the pan so that they do not just overlap so that the pasta cooks evenly.

Chicken pan salad is the nobility of lost food, for it can be infused with dried Patong, parmesan cheese crumbs and pesto jar leftovers. The store-prepared lemon-flavored pesto succulents the salad to a deliciously tasty taste, but the lemon pesto can be replaced with regular basil pesto and juice squeezed from half a lemon.

If you can find cherry tomatoes and red onions in the cupboard, you can throw them with the kale in the pan to fry.

The salad can be eaten straight from the pan while warm, but it also tastes good when chilled. However, then the crispy pieces of baguette will harden a little.