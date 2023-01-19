Everyday food | A small change in the batter and baking make the pancake perfect

We tested different pancake preparation methods and collected the best tricks.

Perfect the pancake is moist and juicy. It has crispy edges, just the right amount of greasiness and a little hint of vanilla. Pannari should have just enough sweetness that the jam and whipped cream can be tasted as a companion.

There are as many pancake recipes and preparation methods as there are manufacturers. One uses a lot of sugar and butter, another swears by canola oil and less sweetness, a third bakes his pancakes on baking paper. The fourth browns the butter on a baking sheet before adding it to the dough.

But what tricks can be used to get the most perfect end result?

You should start making the dough in the opposite order than usual. Normally, for the dough, milk and eggs are first measured in a bowl. Then add the flour and other dry ingredients.

The dough will be smoother if you first measure the dry ingredients into the bowl and only part of the liquid. Mix the dough until smooth, add the eggs and only then the rest of the liquid. This way there are no lumps in the dough.

It is good to let the dough swell for at least half an hour before frying.

Use whole milk and M or L-sized eggs for the recipe. Whole milk guarantees the pancake’s creamy mouthfeel. A liter of milk makes a thick dough suitable for a baking sheet.

The dough gets a particularly good taste when the butter is melted on the baking sheet before adding it to the dough. Slightly toasted butter brings a wonderful nutty flavor to the pan.

In my opinion, the best result comes when the pancake is baked on a greased baking sheet without baking paper. When there is a little butter on the baking sheet, the dough will not stick to the baking sheet.

Gluten free The butter for the blini pan is also melted on a baking sheet like a pancake. Finally, the dough is poured onto a warm tray.

Blini pancake is served warm with sour cream, roe and onion. For vegetarians, eggplant caviar seasoned with lemon and dill tastes good as a companion to the blini pancake.

The preparation of the luscious blini pancake begins by making the pre-dough. It can be made in the refrigerator overnight.

American brunch pancakes, on the other hand, hide crispy bacon on their surface. A maple syrup glaze crowns the treat.

The secret to the fluffiness of Tuhti’s pancakes is the familiar method of whipping the egg whites into a nice foam from the preparation of blinita dough. Protein foam brings airiness to the dough and helps to raise the dough.

These pancakes taste great even without bacon. Then serve them with, for example, berries and honey.