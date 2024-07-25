Everyday food | A ready-to-eat pasta made of cherry tomatoes saves you when you can’t cook anything

Everyday food|The cherry tomatoes are now wonderfully juicy. They make a tasty pasta that does not require too much from the cook.

Cherry tomatoes are now especially delicious. They are also perfect for the summer quick pasta from HS’s recipe archive, which is easy to prepare.

Spicy horseradish is a good flavor pair for tomatoes.

Cherry tomato pasta

Servings 4

Preparation time 15 minutes

250 g spaghetti

500 g cherry tomatoes

3 cloves of garlic

2–3 tablespoons of olive oil for frying

5 anchovy fillets or sun-dried tomatoes

½ dl grated fresh horseradish

1 dl of chopped parsley

a pinch of salt and sugar

1. Put the spaghetti to cook in plenty of salted water.

2. Rinse the tomatoes. Peel and slice the garlic cloves.

3. Heat oil and anchovy fillets or sun-dried tomatoes in a frying pan. Add the cherry tomatoes. Bake under the lid for a couple of minutes.

4. Add grated horseradish and parsley. Season with salt and sugar.

5. Drain the spaghetti in a colander and toss with the fried tomatoes. If desired, grate Parmesan over the pasta.

Recipe: Suvi Rüster