Everyday food | A pot of spicy bean soup is ready in half an hour

Mexican bean soup is topped with French cream cheese and fresh coriander.

Easter after, a big pot of soup saves you from food problems.

This Mexican bean soup from HS's recipe archive includes black beans, kidney beans and white beans.

Spicy bean soup can be topped with French cream cheese, fresh coriander and avocado.

Sopa de Frijoles, Mexican bean soup

4 servings

preparation time: 30 min

1 tsp (400 g) black beans

1 tsp (400 g) kidney beans

1 tsp (400 g) small white beans

2 onions

4 cloves of garlic

2 celery stalks

4 tomatoes

2 tablespoons of rapeseed oil

1 teaspoon chili flakes

1½ tsp coriander

1½ teaspoons cheese cumin

¾ tsp black pepper

1 l vegetable broth

1 teaspoon of salt

2 avocados

Juice of 2 limes

4 tablespoons of sour cream

1. Pour all the canned, ripe beans into a colander, rinse with cold water and leave to drain. Peel and chop the onions and garlic. Rinse and chop the celery stalks. Split the tomatoes, remove the stem and dice the tomatoes.

2. Heat the rapeseed oil in a pot and sauté the chopped onion, celery and tomato for at least 5 minutes. Add the garlic and continue sauteing for a couple of minutes.

3. Add chili flakes, coriander, cheese cumin and black pepper. Turn for another 1-2 minutes.

4. Add the vegetable broth and let the soup simmer under the lid for about 15 minutes so that it boils slowly.

5. Add the drained beans and cook for a few more minutes. Season to taste with salt.

6. Split the avocados and lift the insides with a spoon onto the work board. Slice into thin slices.

7. Ladle the soup into bowls and place the avocado slices on top. Squeeze lime juice on top. Spoon a dollop of crème fraîche on top of each portion. Finish with chopped fresh cilantro.

Tip: You can replace canned beans with about 9 dl of soaked, boiled beans.

Recipe: Laura Kaapro