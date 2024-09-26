Everyday food | A good and fresh sauce of two ingredients is suitable for any salad and also spices up an easy tin dish

Everyday food|Among the treasures of the recipe archive, I found an easy and nutritious tin dish, the sauce of which can be used for other dishes as well.

The simple ones things are often the most functional. I learned this last time by testing an everyday recipe, in which vegetables and almonds roasted on a baking sheet are seasoned with a mixture of only two ingredients: you need half a deciliter of olive oil mixed with the juice squeezed from half an orange.

It creates a sauce that doesn’t need anything else. It spices up and refreshes this tin dish and any other salad.

Guide was published in 2015 in Gloria’s food and wine magazine. The juju of the food is in the combination of soft and crispy ingredients.

Below is the original recipe, which I adapted a little: I didn’t mix the orange oil with the vegetables completely before roasting, but I saved a little of it and only finished the dish with it on the plate. I highly recommend this, because the sauce can really stand out on top of the roasted vegetables.

The recipe also uses mozzarella, but it is not necessary. The food works as a side dish or even as a lunch salad on its own with, for example, feta or seasoned tofu. The roasted orange blocks brought a surprisingly delicious additional flavor to the dish.

Broccoli-almond roast

4 servings

Preparation time 30 minutes

600 g of broccoli

2 carrots

2 dl shelled almonds

1 orange

1/2 dl olive oil

1 ball of mozzarella

finger salt

1. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Rinse the broccoli and thinly cut off the dried stem. Cut the broccoli lengthwise so that the pieces have both the floret and the stem. Peel and cut the carrots into sticks (2 x 6 cm).

2. Wash the orange and cut it in half. Cut one side into blocks and squeeze the juice from the other. Combine juice and olive oil.

3. Put the vegetables on a tray and mix them with orange oil. Place the orange blocks and almonds on the tray as well. Roast in the oven for 10–12 minutes.

4. Tear the mozzarella into pieces and sprinkle the pieces on the baking sheet. Put the tray back in the oven for a couple of minutes until the cheese is just slightly melted. Sprinkle finger salt on top of the roast before serving.

Tip! You should also leave orange oil for finishing the dishes.

Instructions: Christina Aaltio/Gloria food and wine