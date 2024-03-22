THE RECENT PUBLICATION of the results of the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact (ENCIG) 2023 from INEGIshows a worrying reality: the persistence of acts of corruption in formalities related to the business opening in Mexico.

According to the data collected, the 27.5% of people surveyed they experimented some kind of corruption in this process over the past year.

While it is encouraging to see a decrease in corrupt acts related to public security authorities, compared to previous years, the increase in cases linked to business procedures poses significant challenges for the country's economic development.

This problem not only affects the perception of legal security and trust in institutions, but also imposes a considerable cost on citizens and the business community.

The report reveals that the total cost of corruption in public procedures and services amounted to 11,910.6 million pesos in 2023, equivalent to an average of 3,468 pesos per affected person.

This increase compared to previous years not only reflects the persistence of this problem, but also demonstrates the urgent need to implement effective measures to combat it.

Importantly, corruption not only has economic repercussions, but also undermines the legitimacy of institutions and fosters inequality and social injustice.

Therefore, it is essential that competent authorities take concrete measures to strengthen transparency, accountability and equitable access to public services.

Furthermore, it is necessary to promote a culture of integrity and ethics, both in the public and private sectors, encouraging citizen participation and collaboration between different social actors.

Only through a joint and sustained effort will it be possible to eradicate corruption and build an environment conducive to business development and the well-being of all Mexicans.

Although the data shows progress in the fight against corruption in some areas, the persistence of this problem in the procedures related to business opening is a reminder that there is still much to do.

It is everyone's responsibility to work together to build a more fair, transparent and prosperous Mexico for future generations.

ARCA CONTINENTAL, FROM Arturo Gutierrez Hernandez, will invest a whopping 17 billion pesos to reinforce its growth and development in the markets where it operates. Allocating 55% of this investment to Mexico, the company seeks to increase production capacity, adopt digital technologies and strengthen new beverage categories. Additionally, part of this investment will focus on shared value projects in the communities it serves. These investments will not only boost the economy, they also seek to reinforce its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development.

THE logistics company SimpliRoute, led by Álvaro Echeverría, and the Tecnológico de Monterrey, led by David Garza Salazar, presented the State of Logistics report, which indicates that political instability and climate change will continue to challenge supply chains worldwide. The study reveals that 34% of companies face significant logistical challenges. The integration of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, stands out as a key solution, although challenges remain in business security and staff training.

THE AGREEMENT REACHED between the National Monte de Piedad, led by Javier de la Calle, and its union marks a significant step towards the modernization of the institution. The proposed measures, such as the expansion of branch formats and extended hours, reflect an effort to adapt to the changing preferences of society, especially young people. The flexibility of the labor contract and the salary increase are positive signs of progress and collaboration between management and workers, which could benefit both the entity and its staff.

THE DECISION OF Fibra Prologis, headed by Héctor Ibarzábal, to seek authorization from its assembly to present acquisition offers for Terrafina, suggests a strategic move in the logistics real estate sector. With the possibility of acquiring up to 100% of Terrafina certificates, Prologis seeks to strengthen its presence in the market. The request for additional issuance of certificates reflects its commitment to finance these offers and potential acquisitions. Competition among the six stakeholders, including Prologis, indicates a market with significant growth opportunities.

FOR EASTER WEEK THIS COLUMN WILL BE PUBLISHED AGAIN ON MONDAY, APRIL 1.

