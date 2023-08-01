Everyday | A family of four got tired of surprise bills and gave up the car – “Often the car is just a matter of habit”

“I get satisfaction from surviving such everyday life, which can seem a bit extreme to others,” says Niina Suurinkeroinen.

Lahti residents Niina and Valtteri Suunikeroinen’s car was a stressful money drain, so the family decided to give it up. Everyday life goes surprisingly well without her own car – but in some moments Niina dreams of getting behind the wheel.

I do a family with children now needs a car, unless they happen to live in the heart of Helsinki.

Many people think this way, and a few years ago, even a person living in Lahti thought so Niina Suurinkeroinen.

For a long time, Niina Suurinkeroinen and her spouse Valtteri Suurinkeroinen family life rolled on four wheels. The dark gray Skoda Fabia bought used was a handy game: it was used for trips to the store and evenings at friends’ and relatives’ houses. We drove to the cabin in just over an hour and a half by car and went on hiking trips to nature spots that are not accessible by the public.