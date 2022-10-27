Thanks to a new trailer ININ Games And TAITO Corporation have unveiled the launch window for Everybubble Bubble Puzzle!. The title will be available worldwide during the spring 2023 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated this new iteration of the franchise will offer for the first time the opportunity to venture into one co-operative story mode for up to 4 playersand there will also be a versus 2v2 mode.

Waiting to know more we leave you now with the new trailer dedicated to Everybubble Bubble Puzzle! wishing you a good vision as always.

Everybubble Bubble Puzzle! – Trailer

Source: ININ Games, TAITO Corporation