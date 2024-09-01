Influencer had his social media profiles banned by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes in 2023

Influencer Bruno Monteiro Aiub mocked the suspension of X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil, saying that, now, “everyone” is the Monark, the name by which he is known. The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexander de Moraes ordered, on Friday (August 30), that the social network be suspended in the country due to the absence of a legal representative of the company. In 2023, the judge had ordered the blocking of the social network’s profiles youtuber on social media.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the influencer and replicates them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

The order to block Monark’s profiles was made in June 2023. The case was taken by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to the STF after the Electoral Court detected, through its anti-disinformation sector, that the influencer made statements raising doubts about the electoral process.

In the decision (full – PDF – 166 kB), Moraes said he was “necessary, appropriate and urgent” the interruption of the spread of content that would be false by Monark. Despite having his profiles blocked, Monark continued to use social networks. This is because the restriction can be circumvented with the use of a VPN.

THE software (computer program) allows anyone to use the internet without operators knowing the origin of the access. This technological resource is used mainly in dictatorships where citizens are prohibited from accessing websites or applications considered inappropriate by the autocrats in power.

In addition to determining the suspension of X in Brazil, Moraes established a daily fine of R$50,000 for anyone who uses it. “technological subterfuge”such as VPN, to continue using the social network in Brazilian territory.

“VPN is the way”, wrote Monark on X on Friday (30.Aug). In Portuguese: “VPN is the way”.

In the early hours of Saturday (31.Aug), the influencer posted on social media: “Everyone is the Monark now”.

Still on Saturday (31.Aug), Monark wrote: “They aimed to ban X and ended up rehabilitating my profile”.

Moraes issued a subpoena to X on Wednesday (August 28), giving the platform 24 hours to appoint a legal representative in Brazil. According to the document, businessman Elon Musk, owner of the social network, had until 8 pm (Brasília time) on Thursday (August 29) to comply with the order.

The warrant, signed by Moraes, was released through a post on the STF’s official social media profile. Due to the failure to comply with the order, Moraes ordered, on Friday (August 30), the blocking of X in Brazil.

The social network began to go offline in Brazil in the early hours of Saturday (August 31). According to Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), access to X in Brazil may take until Wednesday (September 4) to be completely blocked.

The suspension of the social network in the country is yet another chapter in the long-running dispute between Moraes and Musk that has been dragging on for months. On August 17, X closed its office in the country and laid off all local employees. At the time, the platform said it would continue to be available to Brazilian users.

Musk is the target of two investigations by the Brazilian justice system. Inquiry 4,957 investigates accusations against the billionaire for obstruction of justice, “including in criminal organizations and incitement to crime”.

According to the decision, issued on April 6, the businessman “started a disinformation campaign about the actions of the STF and the TSEwhich was reiterated on April 7, instigating disobedience and obstruction of justice”. Here is the full (PDF – 161 kB). Additionally, Musk was included in the investigation of digital militias for alleged “criminal instrumentalization” of X. The investigation was filed in July 2021 and investigates groups for conduct against democracy. Read more in this report.

