Everybody’s Golf is preparing to shut down the servers by the end of the year, at least as far as the online is concerned. Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will close all online services for its golf title, sadly putting an end to all multiplayer modes.

“The online servers for Everybody’s Golf will be closed on September 30, 2022“wrote the developer on the official site.”All online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. You will still be able to play and enjoy the game in single player offline mode“.

Modes and features that will be rendered inoperable from October 1st include Open Course Selection, Turf War, International Tournaments, all rank and profile view pages, rankings and a selection of specific prizes. Additionally, players will no longer be able to earn trophies online.

Everybody’s Golf, launched on PS4 way back in 2017, has long been offering players low-intensity golf, retaining some of the game’s skill, strategy and geometry, while lightening it all up with cute character models, colorful visuals, and an overall vibe. party.

Source: The Sixth Axis