Everybody’s Golf will soon be downgraded to Everybody’s Golf As Long As They’re All In the Same Room, following Sony’s announcement it’ll be ending the PlayStation 4 game’s multiplayer support and taking its servers offline since September this year.

More specifically, the Everybody’s Golf servers will go permanently offline from 30th September 2022, meaning all online multiplayer modes and other online features – including the likes of leaderboards and certain trophies – will cease to be available from that point on.

Gematsu has compiled a full list of online features getting the chop as of October, so do have a peruse and plan accordingly:

Open Course selection

Participation in International Tournaments

turf-war

Checking the latest Daily Ranking

Checking the latest Copy Ranking

Partial viewing of the Notice Box

Partial browsing of This Month’s Items

Partial browsing of Last Month’s Items

Purchase and use of Warp Medals

Acquisition of some items related to fishing

Reporting of players

Viewing of latest Profile Card plus number of times copied

Partial browsing of the Library

Acquisition of the Platinum Trophy “Push it to the Limit!”

Acquisition of the Gold Trophy “Walking Encyclopaedia”

Acquisition of the Bronze Trophy “Online Debut”

Everybody’s Golf launched for PlayStation 4 in August 2017, meaning its online features will have survived just past its five-year anniversary come switch off day, but their termination does regrettably mean fans are now entirely devoid of Everybody’s Golf online options on PlayStation, given that none were included in the most recent Everybody’s Golf VR.

All is not entirely lost, however; players with an iOS device and an Apple Arcade subscription can get their fill of similar styled, jovially presented online golfing action via Clap Hanz Golfa portable spin on the Everybody’s Golf formula from the same development studio.