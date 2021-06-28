To print

Reality or fiction. That is the unknown to clear this afternoon in Copenhagen Parken Stadium, where Spain disputes the round of 16 of the European Championship against Croatia (follow the game live on As.com). A known rival, as both teams saw each other in the editions of Ukraine-Poland 2012 and France 2016, in addition to Nations League 2018, a team in which the blonde hair of Luka modric. A kind of silent killer before whom The Red must confirm that the 5-0 a Slovakia it was not a mere mirage. In short, this selection is serious.

Five days have passed since the pass to the second round was certified and that time has served to calm the waters, which had been revolting since the same day it was met. the summons of Luis Enrique for the Eurocup. Once the bottle of cava has been uncorked (that metaphor is much happier than the traditional ones of the sick person already on the floor, etc …), we have to see if the nerves are left in the locker room and we finally see La Roja play as in matches the day before yesterday . For example, in the famous 6-0 against Germany of the League of Nations 2020, but also in the duel against Croatia of the same competition played two years before and settled with the same result. However, football evolves as fast as the versions of smartphones and that one, the one with the blank set in front of the Croats in Elche, it is outdated. Saúl, Asensio, Kalinic (own goal), Rodrigo Moreno, Ramos and Isco then scored. Well, none of our five scorers is present at this European Championship. The team has changed and even does it match by match, because in the twenty-one that Luis Enrique has directed, no alignment has been repeated. The logical thing is that La Roja this afternoon looked a lot like La Roja that destroyed Slovakia. However, Marcos Llorente could return to eleven, as well as Olmo in attack, where Sarabia has many ballots (and more) to be a starter after his good match before those of Stefan Tarkovic. While, everything indicates that Morata will rest. Attacks on social networks against Madrid can not do anything other than outrage us all. “The situation is so serious that it must be placed in the hands of the Police,” Luis Enrique said yesterday.

Modric is the man to watch, even if he is fifty years old. It is the Croatian handle, the one in charge of undoing the knots that the rival raises, even though in this Euro Cup there are colleagues who have shone more than him. For example, Perisic, who landed in the second round with two goals and an assist but whom COVID leaves out of play. His positive forces him to quarantine, which is equivalent to spending the decisive phase of the championship biting his nails away from the grass. Another sensitive casualty for Zlatko Dalic is that of Dejan Lovren by accumulation of warnings; Caleta-Car would be his natural relief partnering with an international from the Life experience.

Everything points to a pulse to get the ball. Brozovic and Kovacic are Modric’s best partners when it comes to pampering the ball. “At certain times, the counterattack can be a solution, but you can’t play the whole game like this,” he warns. Brozovic. It happens that in front they will have Busquets, for whom football is breathing … and touching. Luka signed the victory against Scotland who qualified Croatia; Sergio returned to Slovakia to get us out of trouble with a new lesson in indoor soccer. They are untouchable. They are fireproof. The ball awaits them this afternoon in Copenhagen.