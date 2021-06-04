More information

Of all the noise that has been armed with Friends (Yes, how much botox, what a story about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer making out, what the hell did Lady Gaga paint stealing her ThunderWhat the Americans say, to Phoebe-Kudrow singing Smelly cat…), I am left with the rivers of megabytes caused by the intervention of Matthew Perry. He came out dull, without making jokes, as if stunned. Given his history of drugs and alcoholism and the fact that he sells personalized greetings online for a thousand dollars a unit – which leaves him a couple of steps away from disguising himself and taking pictures with tourists in Puerta del Sol -, no tax has been speculated on its decline.

What a hurtful and tender gossip at the same time. Beyond the morbid, many of the articles and journalistic pieces reveal an almost maternal concern for a character who is perceived as misguided. Of all the cast of the series, he is the only one who seems to have had a bad trip with fame and to have broken like the toys of before.

The truth and truth is that we know nothing and that a repertoire of clichés about the corrosive properties of fame has been projected on poor Perry. The number of people who believe they know him and feel authorized to make exhaustive judgments about him based on three partial data and indications that could be interpreted in a thousand ways is impressive. It is this kind of understatement that grinds characters exposed to fame, and it is paradoxically beautiful that those who pity Perry’s supposed personal ruin do not notice that, if such ruin is such, it is largely due to judgment. uninformed of all those people who saw Friends and he thought he knew him.

