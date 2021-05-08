Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

God Almighty bestowed upon the nation of Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, the Night of Power, which is a gift from God Almighty to the people of the earth, and a prize that His servants have reserved. Abidin, the Almighty said: )ana sent down in the night of Power * knows what the night of Power * night of Power is better than a thousand months * come down the angels and the spirit in which the permission of their Lord of each command * peace is until dawn ( [القدر: 1-5], And the virtues of our Prophet peace be upon him location of the month, narrated Aa’ishah said: The Messenger of Allah peace be upon him Adjoining in the last ten days of Ramadan and says: «Seek Laylat al Qadr in the last ten days of Ramadan», the rational of diligent Ramadan All of it, and he finds in the last ten days of it. Happy is the one who agreed on this night, and the One who sought to realize it.

Supplication on the Night of Decree is required, and the most important supplication that a person requests on that night is what came in the hadith of Aisha, may God be pleased with her. He said: “You say: O God, you are pardon and love to be pardoned, so forgive me.”

The Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, mentioned a part of her time and her principalities. On the authority of Ibn Umar – may God be pleased with them -: Some men are among the companions of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him. your vision has colluded in the seven nights, it was Mthariha Flethrha in the seven nights », and Abdullah bin Anis, that the Messenger of Allah peace be upon him, said:« Oreet much of the night, then Onciha, and showed me Subhha prostrate in water and mud », Dad said Ben heel: «God, I know what night it is, is the night that ordered the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him doing, is the night the morning of the twenty-seven, and Omartha that the sun rises in the morning of the day white does not beam»,

Tonight is the night of reconciliation and the liquidation of hearts and purity, the bickering and hatred and hatred lost its virtues and raise the blessing, narrated bin silent worship, that the Messenger of Allah peace be upon him came out to tell the night of fate, Vtlahy two men from the Muslims, he said: «I went out to tell you the night of destiny, and that he Tlahy So and so and so have been raised, and hopefully it will be better for you, seek them in the seventh, ninth, and fifth. ”

Let us strive to seek the Night of Power throughout the last ten nights, and let us move away from controversy and quarreling, because it affects obedience in terms of elevation and acceptance, and let us increase supplication, remembrance, prayer, recitation of the Qur’an and other acts of obedience, seeking the great reward that God has prepared for those who have been subjected to this blessed night. Abu Hurayrah – may God be pleased with him – on the authority of the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, said: “Whoever rises on the Night of Decree with faith and expectation, he will be forgiven for what he has presented.”