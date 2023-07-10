Hard to forget the launch of Nintendo Switch, after the failure of Wii U and the incredible anticipation of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The hybrid console was presented in detail during an event dedicated mainly to investors and press held live in early January 2017. During the live event, games such as Super Mario Odyssey, ARMS, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 And 1-2-Switch. The latter, compared to all the others, was the one that he showed the most the innate possibilities of play that Nintendo Switch made availableexploiting in very original ways theHD rumblethe gyroscope and even the infrared sensor of the right Joy-Con.

Unlike many other titles, 1-2-Switch took great advantage of the peculiarity of the Joy-Con and he was therefore able to allow anyone to have fun with the console, as Wii Sports did on the Nintendo Wii. Today we think of the compilation of minigames with pleasant memories of moments of fun with our friends or relatives, which is why we were more than happy to find out that a real sequel was on the way.

Everybody 1-2-Switch was surprisingly announced only a few weeks ago, even without any trailer or specific information on what we could have expected. Yet today we are here to tell you about it, after having had the opportunity to try a good dose of very interesting mini-games and modes. Analyzing such a work, however, has confronted us with some rather unprecedented obstacles.

Compared to any other title that we have had the opportunity to analyze, Everybody 1-2-Switch necessarily requires the presence of other people and the way in which everyone appreciates the individual games is purely subjective. We admit that we had a lot of trouble analyzing the work, either because there are some pretty obvious flawsand because those same flaws often disappeared when more people are playing.

A whole other party

But let’s take a small step back so that we can better contextualize the kind of experience that can be expected from Everybody 1-2-Switch: the title, developed and published by Nintendo, is a party game that pits two teams of players against each other, competing to get the maximum points by the end of the game. The main game mode will see users compete in a series of small games that always involve the use of Joy-Con. The winning team gets one point, and whoever gets three wins the game.

However, the differences with the previous 1-2-Switch are many, starting from the quantity and variety of mini-games, now much higher. The most incredible novelty, however, is the possibility of participate only with the smartphone up to a maximum of 100 players. This novelty (which has us very excited, let’s be honest) has opened our minds to an avalanche of possibilities: for example, we can take a projector and invite everyone we know to play a huge game of Everybody 1-2- Switch, which means that you don’t even need Joy-Con anymore to participate and have fun.

Smartphone mode has some interesting differences in terms of experience, such as the ability to view different interfaces on the screen of your phone and therefore interacting more directly with what is happening on Nintendo Switch. Likewise, it will be possible to send emojis or messages that appear on the screen, which although on paper it may seem like something small, we guarantee you that during an evening with your friends, it opens a world of ideas to have a laugh about.

Clearly there are some glaring limitations and flaws in experience design: how could we ever fit a hundred people in one room and most importantly, how could we not expect connection problems? Not only that, we’ve come across a few dead moments between the phases in which the players are called to interact between one game and another, a detail that often risks loosening concentration and reducing the general appreciation of the game. Long story short, probably the mascot of the title, “Horace the horse” he talks way too much. It is no coincidence that in the main menu there is the possibility to choose the type of game by duration, from a minimum of 20 minutes to a maximum of 60.

Many have pointed the finger at the impossibility of choosing specific minigames right away, given that For be able to choose we’ll have to have one first completed in main mode. We understand that this may upset some, but keep in mind that it is not possible to play Everybody 1-2-Switch alone, and if a friend asks you to play a specific game it is because they have already played it previously and, consequently, you will have already unlocked it from the list.

Everybody 1-2-Switch is certainly not a perfect game, be very clear. Our job here is to do a comprehensive analysis of the work, doing a process retroactive to the development of the game and understand why Nintendo made certain choices. However, we want to go a little beyond the dogmas that define whether a game is “beautiful” or not based on aspects that in Everybody 1-2-Switch would definitely be missing.

The question we asked ourselves is little, but fundamentally different: Is Everybody 1-2-Switch fun? And the answer is a resounding and happy “Yes”. For this reason we will tell you not to stop at the vote, neither ours nor anyone else’s, but listen to the stories of those who have tried it, ask them if they enjoyed it, if they liked the games, if they would like to use it perhaps by adding a ” extra penalty” to the losing team (you know what I’m talking about). Don’t think about the dead times, the chatty mascot, or the small technical uncertainties, but just focus on having fun. Do yourself this favor, and you won’t regret it.