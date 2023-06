Nintendo has released a new trailer dedicated to the many mini-games we can play in EVERYBODY 1-2-Switch!. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will give us a small taste of the 17 minigames featured in this new collection.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that EVERYBODY 1-2-Switch! will be available from next June 30th exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Good vision.

Source: Nintendo