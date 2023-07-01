It seems that Everybody 1-2-Switch! does not have an effective filter system for selecting images to use as icons for your characterwhich has already led to the predictable results: an invasion of explicit and offensive images used by various players.
This, at least, is what was reported by various newspapers, which were able to view the use of images not normally allowed as icons to identify the players, highlighting a problem in the content filter applied to this particular feature of Everybody 1-2-Switch!
Basically, it is another application of what is substantially a universal principle of creativity applied to the construction of content within games: where there is the possibility, the chosen subjects are often dirty.
We saw something like this immediately also in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The creative functionality of Link’s new powers allows you to create wonderful things, and the international community has seen fit to put them to good use to create penises of various types to be applied to different constructions.
Everybody 1-2-Switch! has an explicit image problem
Similarly, it appears that the creative freedom brought to you by Everybody 1-2-Switch! in choosing his own personal icon he has given free rein to the innermost instincts of the players, who are indulging themselves in often very unedifying images.
The best part is that when a player lands on the podium of Everybody 1-2-Switch online games! L’entire lobbywhich holds up to 99 players, can see the full picture in plain sight, which can get quite awkward without a content filter.
The issue also seems to be causing problems for the streamers: Considering the strict rules of these services, anyone who streams Everybody 1-2-Switch! must first make sure that all player icons in the game are acceptable, it seems.
A few days ago, we saw the trailer with the presentation of the games featured in Everybody 1-2-Switch! the new exclusive party game for Nintendo Switch.
