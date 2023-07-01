It seems that Everybody 1-2-Switch! does not have an effective filter system for selecting images to use as icons for your characterwhich has already led to the predictable results: an invasion of explicit and offensive images used by various players.

This, at least, is what was reported by various newspapers, which were able to view the use of images not normally allowed as icons to identify the players, highlighting a problem in the content filter applied to this particular feature of Everybody 1-2-Switch!

Basically, it is another application of what is substantially a universal principle of creativity applied to the construction of content within games: where there is the possibility, the chosen subjects are often dirty.

We saw something like this immediately also in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The creative functionality of Link’s new powers allows you to create wonderful things, and the international community has seen fit to put them to good use to create penises of various types to be applied to different constructions.