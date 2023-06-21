Nintendo spreads a preview video for its new announcement on the net Everybody 1-2-Switch!somewhat sequel to the launch title for the hybrid console coming next June 30th.

This new iteration of the party game will allow matches up to 100 players in smartphone mode. Let’s see below which games will be included in it thanks to the participation of content creators from all over the world invited by Nintendo to try the title in Japan.



EVERYDAY WILL BE A PARTY WITH EVERYBODY 1-2-SWITCH! COMING TO NINTENDO SWITCH JUNE 30TH

Multiplayer game coming to Nintendo Switch can host up to 100 players simultaneously, offering a huge variety of party opportunities

June 21, 2023 – Turn any get-together into a merry-filled party as soon as Everybody 1-2-Switch! will be launched for Nintendo Switch on June 30th. This title, which includes multiplayer games tailored for group situations, invites you to have fun in different ways, with activities that allow up to 100 people to play in the same room in smartphone mode.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! it’s the perfect occasion to enliven get-togethers with friends, birthdays, family reunions on vacation, or any other situation where people get together to have fun. Just grab Joy-Con controllers or compatible smart devices to engage in team games that are easy to set up with the help of Horace, the game’s host with the features of a horse. Groups of 2 to 8 people in Joy-Con mode* or up to 100 in smartphone mode** (that’s right, 100 people!) can enjoy the full multiplayer frenzy.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! has a variety of games and modes that perfectly match the atmosphere of any party. In Everybody 1-2-Switch! it’s possible:

Find in the surrounding environment the same color indicated by the game and photograph it with the smartphone in “Of all colors”

Work as a team to inflate a balloon as big as possible without popping it into balloons.

Test your teamwork in a game of Gusti Giusti, where you will need to keep track of customers’ ice cream orders

Test your wits (and reaction time) by quickly answering General Knowledge questions where the winner can be decided in milliseconds. You can even create custom quizzes to offer to competitors!

Relax with a classic party game, Festa Bingo, but with a twist: playable on smartphone devices

And so on!

Many games have several variations that change the rules or add an extra challenge, so there are many options for you to explore.

Want to know more about the game? A special video is available in which some content creators from all over the world met in Japan to play all together Everybody 1-2-Switch!. Get inspired for your next holidays by watching this video: Everybody 1-2-Switch! – Preview (Nintendo Switch)

For Italy Nintendo has involved Lorenzo Ostuni, better known as Favij.

Note:

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately. Joy-Con mode supports up to 8 players. Some games are only available in Joy-Con mode.

** Nintendo Account, compatible smart device and internet access required. Smartphone mode supports up to 100 players. Some games are only available in smartphone mode which requires the use of a device equipped with an accelerometer and gyroscope. Players must be in the same room to play.