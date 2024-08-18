The hybrid console of Nintendo has received many games over the years, especially those that have been released exclusively, and the one that has attracted the most attention is Everybody 1-2-Switch!sequel to that title that had the privilege of calling itself the first game for the console along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildAnd although this second part did not do well at all, it has given new news in terms of sales, which may surprise even the owners of the IP.

According to what has been mentioned on press sites, the sequel has returned to first place Australia as the best-selling video game. Among the July 22 and 28, 2024 He managed to defeat heavyweight contenders such as Grand Theft Auto V or Red Dead Redemption 2 and overcome sports titles such as NBA 2K24 and EA Sports College Football 25.

Here is the list of best sellers:

1.- Everybody 1-2-Switch!

2.- Grand Theft Auto V

3.- NBA 2K24

4.- EA Sports College Football 25

5.- Red Dead Redemption 2

6.- Elden Ring

7.- Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-Boot Camp!

8.- Hogwarts Legacy

9.- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

10.- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Here is the description of the game:

Everybody 1-2-Switch! is a game for the Nintendo Switch console that was released in June 2023. It is a sequel to the popular launch game 1-2-Switch, which came out in 2017. Like its predecessor, it is a party game designed for multiple people to play together, using the console’s Joy-Con controllers or even their mobile phones to take part in a variety of mini-games. The game focuses on social interaction and group entertainment, offering a collection of quick and easy mini-games that can engage up to 100 players at once. These games are designed to be accessible and fun, with activities that can include everything from horse racing to quizzes, taking advantage of Joy-Con features like HD rumble and motion sensing.

Remember that the title is an exclusive of Nintendo Switch.

Via: Nintendo Life