In a surprise move, Nintendo has announced Everybody 1-2-Switch!. Remember 1-2-Switch? It was one of the Nintendo Switch launch games, a nice party game that took advantage of more or less all the features of the then new console. This is the official sequel and already has one release date: June 30, 2023.

In reality, Nintendo has not provided many details on the title. We know that it will be playable both using Joy-Con and using some smart appliances. It will again be a party game with team games that can be played in groups.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! it’s a party game, of course

Nintendo didn’t show anything of the games, but explained that there will be several, with different variations in rules and difficulty.

Currently the game is not on Nintendo eShop Italian, but we imagine that it will arrive in the course of the day. The price of the US version is $29.99 for both the digital edition and the physical edition.

For the rest, the short release certainly allows us to predict that we will soon see a trailer dedicated to Everybody 1-2-Switch! Surely it is not the most awaited title of Nintendo Switch, given that until a few hours ago no one knew its existence, but those who play with family and friends could find the news more than interesting, especially those who have good memories of 1-2- Switches!