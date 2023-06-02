Big surprise Nintendo he announced EVERYBODY 1-2-Switch!new chapter of the party game for Nintendo Switch. The title will be available worldwide starting next year June 30th exclusively on the hybrid console of the Kyoto house. Unlike the first chapter, this time we will be able to play with friends using not only the Joy-Con but also our smart devices.

We leave you with a brief description of the title released by the software house.

EVERYBODY 1-2-Switch! – Turn any occasion into a party! Gather your friends and family and gallop into the fun with Everybody 1-2-Switch!, coming to Nintendo Switch on June 30, 2023. Form into groups and compete in a variety of silly and intriguing mini-games, with themes ranging from balloons to aliens and more! During the games you can use your Joy-Con controller or a smart device* in unique and fun ways, trying to earn points for your team. As per tradition, the team that scores the most points will be awarded the victory! We’ll be sharing more information about Everybody 1-2-Switch soon! on this page. Be sure to check it out once in a while! *Nintendo Account, compatible smart device and internet connection required.

Source: Nintendo