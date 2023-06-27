Nintendo has released a new trailer For Everybody 1-2-Switch!which constitutes an in-depth presentation of the characteristics of the security in question, with a presentation of the various games present within the Nintendo Switch collection.

We start with an overview of the games that take advantage of the Joy-Con motion sensors and therefore lead the competitors to move more, from two to a maximum of 8 players engaged in two different opposing teams.

Let’s see for example “Balloons” in which we have to mimic the pumping of air, “Colpi Bassi” in which we have to give blows with the backside and other particularly edifying things.

Of course, it’s all based on movements to be simulated, which are perceived by the Joy-Con sensors and transposed into input within the various games. This forces the participants to wriggle in various ways to try to win the direct confrontation with the opponents.

There are also various games that involve the use of the smartphones in conjunction with the software, which opens up various other gameplay possibilities. Finally, other mini-games support both one and the other control system, thus widening the possibility of multiplayer.

A few days ago we saw a presentation trailer for Everybody 1-2-Switch!, after knowing the release date of the sequel to 1-2 Switch.