Every Italian consumes 500 grams per person, per year, of insects 'hidden' in some foods – according to the American FDA, there are up to 60 fragments of insects per 100 grams of chocolate – and in cosmetics, especially lipsticks. Fragments which, however, can represent a risk for those allergic to shellfish and dust mites. The alert was launched by specialists from the Italian Society of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology (Siaip). “They are a danger especially for children who develop allergic reactions, to the point that it is suspected that they may be implicated in cases of anaphylaxis which have remained unexplained”, says Michele Miraglia Del Giudice, president of Siaip and professor of Paediatrics and Allergology and Pediatric Immunology at the university of the Studies of Campania 'Luigi Vanvitelli' of Naples. The advice is to always check the labels, even if sometimes cochineal, cricket and yellow worm flours are indicated only as colorings (E120).

Recently the European Commission authorized the introduction on the market of foods containing the yellow mealworm (Tenebrio molitor) and cricket meal (Acheta domesticus). “Insects, considered a promising alternative source of proteins, are today permitted in human nutrition – explains Miraglia Del Giudice – but it happens that even those who do not intend to consume them end up consuming them inadvertently. And it is estimated that every Italian introduces them, through diet or use of cosmetics, approximately 500 grams per year”.

They are indeed There are many foods and cosmetic products on the market that contain ingredients derived from insects. “Just think of cochineal, derived from the ladybug, indicated on labels as E120, which is used as a colorant for juices, yogurt (strawberry and blueberry) and lipsticks”, highlights Cristiana Indolfi, Siaip secretary and allergist pediatrician at Vanvitelli University. “American data underlines that an accurate evaluation of allergens is crucial to guarantee consumer safety; but unfortunately consumers know nothing about it.”

But what are the main allergenic proteins in insects that can harm those who are allergic, both adults and children? “Tropomyosin and arginine kinase, both allergens known for the close relationship between arthropods and crustaceans, must not be consumed by people allergic to mites and crustaceans because they could show a reaction following their intake”, remarks Angela Klain, junior member Siaip and Aif in Pediatrics at Vanvitelli University.

“It is important to underline that not all patients allergic to house dust mites or shellfish are at risk, but only those sensitized to cross-reactive panallergens such as Der p10 for house dust mite or Pen a1 for shellfish, which we commonly we test at our clinic in selected cases – specifies Miraglia Del Giudice – Therefore, understanding the relationships between allergies to dust mites and allergies to insects is crucial. The prevalence of food allergy to insects in Europe is poorly documented due to the lack of standardized diagnostic tests, complicating the confirmation of the diagnosis. In cases of uncertainty between positive sensitization and questionable anamnesis, the oral provocation test (Tpo) can be considered only in very specific circumstances. Understanding the allergenicity of edible insects is still a “an evolving area of ​​research, with the prospect of identifying anaphylaxis previously considered without explanation.”