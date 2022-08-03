from Vera Martinella

Liver, stomach, cervix, some types of blood cancer, Kaposi’s sarcoma. Several types of cancer are caused by chronic viral infections or by bacterial infections. Here’s what and what you can do

Of the approximately 377,000 new cases of cancer diagnosed every year in Italy, over a third could be prevented by following a handful of good rules: do not smoke (or quit with concrete benefits at any age), exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet. and not have extra pounds. Only 5% of cancers, then, a consequence of the environment in which we live, therefore linked to pollution, and even less (about 12 thousand cases per year in our country) are neoplasms caused by the substances with which some categories of workers enter contact daily. There is also another small share of cancers that caused by some chronic infections (including those due to the hepatitis B and C viruses, Epstein-Barr, HIV and Papillomavirus or HPV) that could be largely avoided or even prevented with the vaccine.

How many cases are there every year in Italy due to chronic infections? In Italy, as in other high-income countries, chronic infections are the cause of about 7-8% of all malignant tumors diagnosed each year – he replies Diego Serraino, director of the Oncological Epidemiology Unit of the Irccs Cancer Reference Center – CRO of Aviano -. In absolute terms, we are talking about more or less 28 thousand compatriots who are diagnosed with a neoplasm whose main cause is of infectious origin.

What infections cause cancer? And how? Most are chronic viral infections (among which, hepatitis viruses type B and C; those of the human papilloma or HPV; the Epstein-Barr virus; the human immunodeficiency virus HIV / AIDS; the Herpes virus human type 8) and bacterial (Helicobacter pylori infection primarily). Persisting for many years in various organs and tissues, these infectious agents can cause the formation of different tumors according to the individual characteristics and those of the infectious agent. In general, the appearance of a tumor of infectious origin represents the disruption of a long-term balance between man (the host) and the infectious agent, a particularly traumatic and negative event for people with immune system deficits.

What are the cancers caused by infections? The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) recognizes a certain infectious cause for several tumors, some very frequent – explains Serraino -: about 20% of liver tumors (hepatocarcinoma) due to hepatitis B and C viruses, known by the abbreviation HBV or HCV; almost 100% of cervical carcinomas then caused by various types of human papillomavirus or HPV virus, also responsible for several other types of cancer (oral cavity, vagina, vulva, anus); stomach cancer, in 45% of patients, resulting from chronic Helicobacter pylori infection. And again: some blood cancers, lymphomas and leukemias are linked to varying degrees by infection with the Epstein-Barr virus; finally, Kaposi's sarcoma caused in 100% of cases by a type 8 human herpes virus.

Who is most at risk? Although many of the infections that can cause tumors are quite widespread in the general population, only a small number of infected people get sick – explains the expert -. In addition to the prevention of infections, it is well known that the presence of risk factors common to infectious neoplasms increases the likelihood of getting sick. For example, tobacco favors the onset of tumors of the stomach, liver and cervix. Alcohol abuse increases the risk of liver cancer in people infected with HBV and HCV. Furthermore, neoplasms of infectious origin are much more frequent in people who are immunosuppressed after solid organ transplantation or infection with the HIV / AIDS virus than in those with an intact immune system.

What can be done to prevent them? The attribution of two Nobel Prizes for Medicine to research on the role of viruses in oncology (HPV infection and cervical cancer; HIV / AIDS virus and tumors in immunosuppressed people) testify to the considerable progress made in research on the role of infections in oncology – concludes Serraino -. Two vaccines have been available for years to defend us from infection with HBV (cause of liver cancer) or HPV (cervical cancer and anogenital touch): it is necessary to adhere to vaccination programs. of known risks (such as smoking and consumption of alcoholic beverages) that may potentiate the oncogenic role of infections. Finally, it is important to adhere to screening campaigns for HPV research in women for the early diagnosis of cervical cancer: Pap smears and HPV tests discover pre-cancerous lesions and allow them to be eliminated before they turn into a tumor.