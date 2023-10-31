Every Wednesday, meme lovers congratulate each other on the middle of the week by posting funny images of toads or frogs on social networks. “It is Wednesday, my dudes” is usually the caption on the pictures. The tradition of celebrating the arrival of Wednesday this way began back in 2014 thanks to a single meme with an evil shieldback – an amphibian with a comical appearance. However, although the trend experienced the peak of popularity in the 2010s, the shieldbacks and other frogs and toads that signal the onset of Wednesday have not sunk into oblivion since then, but have firmly taken root in meme publics and the hearts of their subscribers.

Why are evil shieldbacks popular on the Internet?

The angry frog (scientific name is Lepidobatrachus laevis) is also known as Badjetta’s frog (or Badget’s frog). The amphibian has a remarkable appearance: a flat oval body, short front legs, a large head, adorned with an impressive mouth and close-set round eyes. In nature, the evil shieldback can be found in South America. And this amphibian was first described by the English zoologist John Samuel Badgett, who discovered the frog at the end of the 19th century in Argentina.

The behavior of the evil shieldback fully justifies its name: it has a reputation as a rather aggressive creature, in addition to being prone to cannibalism. For this reason, they are recommended to be kept alone in captivity. In addition, the Badgett’s frog is known for its scaring tactics: when threatened, it rises to its feet, swells, opens its mouth wide and emits a piercing, ear-piercing cry.

The cartoonish appearance coupled with the bad character made the Internet fall in love with the evil shield-backs. On the Internet you can find hundreds of videos with these amphibians, in many of the videos they demonstrate their signature feature: they squeal heart-rendingly when they try to touch them. “I don’t know whether I should laugh, be scared or feel sorry for her,” “This animal has evolved and made panic attacks its defensive reaction,” users joke YouTube under a video with a screaming frog, which has collected almost 200 million views.

Where did the “Wednesday My Dudes” meme come from?

The first meme that gave rise to the lamp tradition was published in December 2014 on Tumblr (this happened, of course, on Wednesday). The alleged author of the meme posted a picture of a shield back that looked more like an oval with paws, eyes and a mouth. “Wednesday, my dudes” (in the original – It is Wednesday, my dudes) was written on the image. The original frame appears to be He was taken from a site selling reptiles and amphibians.

What inspired the author of the post and why he singled out Wednesday out of all the days of the week was not explained. But perhaps it was the lack of deep meaning and simplicity, successfully combined with a comic element – a funny round frog – that made the meme so popular

The picture began to be reposted on Tumblr, then came into use on other entertainment resources – iFunny, Reddit, 9Gag, and from there it came to more mainstream platforms. And although the chances of meeting a frog online were highest on Wednesdays, the amphibian meme was also published on other days – for example, in order to sadly state that the middle of the week had not yet arrived or had already passed.

The image of the evil shieldback was subsequently edited in every possible way, changing both the amphibian itself and the inscription. Separate versions of the meme were created for holidays or other special dates. GIFs, art and comics, and humorous videos were also made with it. Separate groups and pages were dedicated to the meme, publishing comical frogs exclusively on Wednesdays. And users Reddit They were so imbued with love for this amphibian that, just for fun, they tried several times to make posts with it the most popular in the history of the site – however, it didn’t work out. On RuNet, the frame was also appreciated, and among Russian-speaking users, a deliberately distorted version of the phrase “Wednesday, my dudes” also became fashionable.

Gradually, other frogs and toads, photographed or drawn, were given the privilege of notifying users about the onset of Wednesday, in addition to the same shieldback from the post on Tumblr.

How the “Wednesday, my dudes” meme made Weiner famous

An important role in the popularization of the “frog environment” was played by the American Weiner Tyler Collins, better known as JimmyHere. In January 2016, he published a video on Vine in which he voiced the meme. Dressed in a Spider-Man costume and, for some reason, swimming goggles over his eyes, he sedately said, “It’s Wednesday, my dudes,” before erupting in an Evil Copper-esque scream.

Videos like this with tomfoolery were Collins’ calling card at the time. Also, as later explained guy, back then he was “just the biggest fan of that stupid little frog meme.”

Contrary to Weiner’s expectations, the video began to receive tens of thousands of views, likes and reposts. Collins’ performance was parodied and remixes were created with it. For many, it has become a direct association with the meme.

In addition, the Weiner cry was used in his videos by the author of perhaps the most popular series of remix videos about frogs and the environment – YouTube blogger ZimoNitrome. On Wednesdays, he posted music videos featuring various adventures of the evil shieldbacks. In his arsenal There is even a “Russian” variation called “It is Wednesday my comrades” – that is, “Wednesday, my comrades.” The shield-backed girls in it dance at the entrance with beer, vodka and kvass, have fun against the backdrop of the Soviet flag and wear characteristic hats.

Collins himself shot more than one variation of his iconic video, but they no longer received national recognition. But the guy’s online career has not faded away: today he runs a channel on YouTube, where he publishes videos with reactions to funny videos. More than one and a half million people have subscribed to it.

Wednesday forever

After experiencing its rise in the mid-to-late 2010s, the “Wednesday My Dudes” meme has fallen from its former glory. However, he did not go into oblivion, but turned into an ageless classic. On Telegram, VKontakte, Twitter, Pikabu and other platforms there are communities dedicated exclusively to this meme, which still notify users about the middle of the week. In addition, many meme publics and Telegram channels on Wednesdays, as a tribute to the meme, regularly publish pictures with amphibians – any funny images or variations of the imperishable original.

Want to know why we love the Wednesday Alert Frog? The Wednesday warning frog is an absolutely self-contained meme. Many other memes are based on nostalgic childhood TV shows, funny faces, real-life situations, or references. But not a frog announcing the environment. It’s completely absurd. It’s just a bad resolution frog that says, “It’s Wednesday, my dudes.” (…) The frog announcing the environment is proof that people can simply stare into the meaningless emptiness of eternity and apply their own meanings to it. I will always like this frog. Happy Wednesday my dudes! Reddit user

The very first meme with a shield back has been adapting to trends all this time, becoming more and more absurd and incomprehensible to people from the outside – it was integrated into other memes, or even into several other memes at once. However, to become your own dude, you don’t have to be clever – it’s enough, as many netizens still do, to share a picture with any cute amphibian on a regular basis.