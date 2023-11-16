The death of Anila Grishaj reopened a wound in the heart of Emma Marrazzo, Luana’s mother, who died in 2021 crushed by a machine

There are many elements that the judiciary is analyzing, to try to clarify as soon as possible what happened on Tuesday in a food company in Veneto. There would be a suspect for the death of Anila Grishaj. In the meantime, messages of condolence and anger are circulating on social media. Emma Marrazzo, mother of Luana D’Orazio, also spoke.

It happened around 12.30pm last Tuesday yet another workplace dramawhich unfortunately cost the life of Anila Grishaj.

There 26 year old of Albanian originsbut resident in the Treviso area for years and employed for 5 years at Bocona frozen food company in Pieve di Soligo, was crushed by a machine and died in a few moments of terror.

In the register of suspectsfor now, one of his has ended up there colleaguewhich may have activated a button that activated the mechanical arm that overwhelmed the young woman.

To clarify this and other points we will need to in-depth investigations and analyses of all factors. What is currently on everyone’s mind is… anger for yet another tragedy that most likely could have been avoided.

Anila Grishaj: the words of Luana D’Orazio’s mother

In addition to the various ones labor unions and at associations who fight for safety at work, an important opinion also came from the lady Emma Marrazzothat what happened today to Anila Grishaj, her daughter Luana experienced some time ago.

Luana died in circumstances dramatically similar to those of Anila, crushed from a warping machine into one textile company from Montemurlo. Following checks, the machinery was found to have been tampered with. The lady defined these episodes as “homicides” and not “accidents” at work:

Every time there is a young victim who dies at work you hear a lot of chatter, many words of condolence, but then nothing ever changes. When I heard this terrible news I felt like a stab in my heart. Every time there is a tragedy at work, for me the wound opened with the death of my daughter Luana starts to bleed again, perhaps even more than before. Discomfort overcomes me, because nothing ever changes: every time we talk about necessary prevention after all the deaths and then nothing is done. Every death is an unbearable shock for me, the pain comes back stronger and stronger.