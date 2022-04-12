Bayern Munich is one of the biggest teams when it comes to the Champions League. But the German giant is facing a serious problem, and since 2015 they have been eliminated whenever they have lost the first leg. These are the ties in which they have lost the first leg since 2015.
Bayern visited the Camp Nou in the first leg of the semi-final against FC Barcelona. The first leg was a blow for the Germans, who lost 3-0 and could do little else in the rest of the tie. A 3-2 in Germany certified the elimination of the Bavarian team.
Atlético de Madrid met Bayern in the semi-finals, and won the first leg 1-0 at the Vicente Calderón. The return leg at the Allianz went to the Germans, who won 2-1, but due to the away goal by the colchoneros, they were eliminated.
This time it was Real Madrid’s turn to face Bayern and now the tie began in Germany. The first leg was won by Zidane’s team 1-2. The second leg was also not good for Bayern, who lost 4-2 at the Bernabéu and were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Once again Real Madrid crossed the path of Bayern Munich, this time in the semifinals. The tie started again in Germany, where Real Madrid managed to repeat the 1-2 from the previous year, although this time the tie was more even with a 2-2 second leg.
Bayern and PSG staged one of the best matches of the season in the quarterfinals. PSG won 2-3 at the Allianz Arena in a match full of goals. The second leg was won by Bayern 0-1, but due to away goals, PSG advanced to the semi-finals.
